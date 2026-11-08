ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces said on Sunday they carried out nearly 1,000 strikes against Iran-backed Houthi forces as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen, targeting positions, reinforcements and military equipment across several fronts.

A military spokesperson said preliminary field reports indicated that about 267 Houthi commanders and fighters had been killed, wounded or had fled the battlefield.

The military also reported destroying or damaging 97 military assets, including vehicles, artillery pieces and launch platforms, along with an unspecified number of positions and fortifications. Efforts to verify the full toll were continuing, the spokesperson said in a statement on X.

The operations included 19 airstrikes on the Marib, Taiz and Tur Al-Bahah fronts and 29 drone strike missions targeting Houthi positions, vehicles, weapons and equipment.

Artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems carried out another 944 strikes against reinforcements, firing positions, fortifications and sniper positions, according to the spokesperson.

On the ground, units from the Sixth, Seventh and Third Military Regions continued operations across the Marib fronts, targeting Houthi positions and movements, the military said.

In Taiz, troops backed by the Popular Resistance fought Houthi forces, repelled attacks and targeted firing positions across several sectors, according to the statement.

Farther north, including in Al-Jawf, Emergency Forces units and Nation’s Shield Forces reported further advances while clearing mines from areas recaptured in earlier fighting. The statement did not identify the locations or extent of those gains.

On the southern and southwestern fronts, the Nation’s Shield Forces, Giants Brigades and National Resistance took control of several positions, the military said. Fighting continued in other sectors.

The armed forces said they were taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure during the operations.