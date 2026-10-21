ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces have said they have carried out 835 strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets over the past 24 hours, and claim to have neutralized about 285 fighters and commanders and destroyed or disabled about 190 military vehicles and other assets.

A spokesperson for the armed forces said the strikes were part of Operation Dawn of Yemen and involved combat aircraft, drones, field artillery, rocket launchers and sniper units.

The spokesperson said the strikes targeted Houthi movements and gatherings, reinforcements, weapons, armored vehicles, firing positions, fortifications and supply routes.

In Taiz, the Houthis deployed additional fighters and reinforcements in an attempt to retake positions, but government forces, backed by Popular Resistance fighters, repelled the advance and prevented the group from achieving its tactical objectives, the spokesperson said.

On the northern and eastern fronts, as well as west of Marib, armored units, artillery and drones continued to target Houthi movements and fortifications, restricting the group’s ability to maneuver and concentrate forces across different fronts.

The spokesperson said the armed forces would continue their operations in line with their military plan, adding that strikes had targeted what the military described as legitimate military objectives after verification, and with precautions intended to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.