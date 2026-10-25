LONDON: Yemeni government forces carried out 753 strikes on Houthi targets within a 24-hour period as part of its Dawn of Yemen campaign against the Iran-backed militia, a military spokesman said late on Sunday.

Col. Majed Al-Nuzaili said that the targets included advanced field command, control and governing centers, fortifications, firing sites, troop concentrations and reinforcements.

The strikes disrupted the militia’s movement, supply capabilities and force deployment, while supporting Yemeni forces in raiding, assaulting and maneuvering, he said on X.

At least 218 Houthi members and field commanders were “neutralized,” while 78 vehicles, pieces of weaponry and equipment were destroyed or disabled, he said.

“Our forces continue to develop the offensive with high combat resolve, striking the militia’s ability to mobilize and reorganize, while taking care to limit targeting to legitimate military objectives and adopting the necessary precautions to protect civilians and civilian assets,” Al-Nuzaili said.