LONDON: Yemeni government forces launched 982 strikes on Houthi targets within 24 hours as part of their Dawn of Yemen campaign against the Iran-backed militia, a military spokesman said on Thursday.

Col. Majed Al-Nuzaili said on X that the strikes targeted Houthi reinforcements, forward command-and-control centers, field commanders, sniper positions and supply assets. Government forces used warplanes, drones, field artillery and rocket launchers, he said.

He added that 324 Houthi commanders and fighters were “neutralized.” He also said that 108 vehicles and medium and heavy weapons were destroyed or disabled.

تواصل قواتنا المسلحة أعمالها التعرضية ضمن عملية "فجر اليمن"، ونفذت خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية (982) عملية استهداف دقيقة ومباشرة، باستخدام الطيران الحربي والمسيّر ومدفعية الميدان والراجمات، طالت تعزيزات مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية، ومراكز قيادتها وسيطرتها المتقدمة، وقياداتها الميدانية، وتمركزات قناصتها، ومصادر نيرانها ووسائل إمدادها. وأسفرت العمليات عن تحييد (324) من قيادات المليشيا وعناصرها، وتدمير وإعطاب (108) آليات وعربات وقطع أسلحة متوسطة وثقيلة. وفي تعز، يواصل أبطال القوات المسلحة والمقاومة الشعبية تحويل تحشيدات المليشيا ومحاولاتها لإعادة التجميع إلى أهداف مكشوفة لنيران قواتنا، ويفشلون محاولات تقدمها، ويثبتون مكاسبهم بإسناد جوي ومدفعي فاعل، في فعل قتالي منظم يجمع بين الثبات والهجوم، ويستنزف قدرات المليشيا ويكسر محاولاتها لفرض إرادتها في الميدان. وعلى الجبهات الشرقية للعاصمة صنعاء في الجوف ومأرب والبيضاء، والجبهات الجنوبية، والجنوبية الغربية، تواصل وحداتنا أعمالها التعرضية، وضربت تحركات العدو وتحصيناته وتجمعاته وأطقم أسلحته، ونزع الألغام المحرمة دولياً والعبوات المرتجلة التي تعرض حياة المدنيين للخطر والتي زرعتها المليشيا. وتواصل القوات المسلحة تنفيذ مهامها بإرادة قتالية عالية، مع الإلتزام الصارم بقواعد القانون الدولي الإنساني واتخاذ الاحتياطات الواجبة لحماية المدنيين والأعيان المدنية. — الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@spokespersonyem) October 29, 2026

In Taiz, government forces and allied Popular Resistance fighters struck Houthi troop concentrations and sought to prevent the militia from regrouping, Al-Nuzaili said. Backed by air and artillery support, they combined efforts to hold territory with offensive operations aimed at weakening Houthi forces and thwarting their advances.

The campaign also extended to Al-Jawf, Marib and Al-Bayda, as well as southern and southwestern fronts, where Al-Nuzaili said government units attacked Houthi movements, fortifications, troop concentrations and weapons crews.

In addition to those operations, troops were clearing mines and improvised explosive devices that he said the Houthis had planted, endangering civilians.

Al-Nuzaili said government forces were taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure while adhering to international humanitarian law.