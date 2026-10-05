DUBAI: Yemeni Armed Forces launched new strikes against areas under Houthi control, said spokesperson for Yemeni Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaili on Monday in a post on X.

The step follows the political leadership's directives, he said, after the Yemeni Armed Forces announced the start of the battle for liberation to seize state institutions from Houthi control and put an end to the group's coup.

“Our armed forces continue their military operations across various combat axes and fronts according to approved plans. Our armed forces executed 1,122 targets on Houthi militia infastructure across the Saada, Al-Jawf and Taiz,” said Al-Nuzaili.

تنفيذاً لتوجيهات القيادة السياسية وإعلان القوات المسلحة بدء معركة التحرير واستكمال استعادة مؤسسات الدولة وإنهاء الانقلاب الحوثي، تواصل قواتنا المسلحة عملياتها العسكرية على مختلف محاور وجبهات القتال وفق الخطط المعتمدة.



وقد نفّذت قواتنا المسلحة (1122) عملية استهداف دقيقة ضد مرابض… pic.twitter.com/wT9JZ7Vxiz — الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@spokespersonyem) October 5, 2026

“According to field reports, these operations resulted in neutralizing 1,747 militia elements and destroying or disabling 364 military vehicles, equipment, and supply transport units,” he said.

On Sunday, President of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi announced the launch of military operations to recapture the country’s remaining territories under Houthi control.

“Today we are embarking on a decisive phase in the history of our nation,” Al-Alimi said, adding that the state had made “great sacrifices” in choosing the path of peace.

Al-Alimi said the operations were aimed at restoring security, rights and dignity to citizens in areas controlled by the Houthis, stressing that those citizens were not targets of the military operations.

The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen also vowed to continue providing operational support to Yemeni forces until the country’s state institutions are restored and the threat posed by the Houthi militia is eliminated.

According to Al Arabiya, Yemeni government forces took control of Thubab near Bab al-Mandab in a flanking maneuver from Kahbub Mountains on Monday.