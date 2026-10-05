DUBAI: Yemeni Armed Forces launched new strikes against areas under Houthi control, said spokesperson for Yemeni Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaili on Monday in a post on X.

The step follows the political leadership's directives, he said, after the Yemeni Armed Forces announced the start of the battle for liberation to complete the restoration of state institutions, and end the Houthi coup.

“Our armed forces continue their military operations across various combat axes and fronts according to approved plans. Our armed forces executed 1,122 targets on Houthi militia infastructure across the Saada, Al-Jawf and Taiz,” said Al-Nuzaili.

تنفيذاً لتوجيهات القيادة السياسية وإعلان القوات المسلحة بدء معركة التحرير واستكمال استعادة مؤسسات الدولة وإنهاء الانقلاب الحوثي، تواصل قواتنا المسلحة عملياتها العسكرية على مختلف محاور وجبهات القتال وفق الخطط المعتمدة.



وقد نفّذت قواتنا المسلحة (1122) عملية استهداف دقيقة ضد مرابض… pic.twitter.com/wT9JZ7Vxiz — الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@spokespersonyem) October 5, 2026

“According to field reports, these operations resulted in neutralizing 1,747 militia elements and destroying or disabling 364 military vehicles, equipment, and supply transport units,” he said.

On Sunday, Al-Maliki said the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen will continue providing operational support to Yemeni forces until the country’s state institutions are restored and the threat posed by the Houthi militia is eliminated.



Al-Maliki said the coalition remains committed to supporting the Yemeni government and people, the Saudi Press Agency reported.