ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces have carried out 661 strikes against Houthi targets over the past several hours, killing or wounding 173 field commanders and fighters, the army’s spokesperson said on Monday.

In a statement, the spokesperson said the operations were part of the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign and included 526 field artillery attacks, 67 rocket artillery attacks, 53 drone strikes and 15 airstrikes.

He said the strikes hit Houthi positions, concentrations of fighters, fortifications and military assets across multiple fronts.

The military also reported destroying or damaging 71 vehicles and pieces of military equipment, along with destroying forward command-and-control centers, observation posts and fortifications.

The operations extended to Taiz, where the military said its forces and allied Popular Resistance fighters targeted Houthi positions and movements. It also reported fighting on the Marib and Al-Jawf fronts and continued operations along the southern front.

The armed forces said they would continue operations to achieve the objectives of the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign, adding that precautions were being taken to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.