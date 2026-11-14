ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces carried out 723 air and ground strikes against Houthi positions and military assets over the past few hours, a Yemeni military spokesperson said.

The operations, conducted as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign, included 37 airstrikes, 56 drone attacks, 89 rocket-launcher strikes and 541 artillery strikes, according to a statement.

The spokesperson said the strikes targeted Houthi positions, troop concentrations, fortifications, firing points, vehicles and other military equipment.

On the Taiz front, government forces, backed by popular resistance groups, continued fighting Houthi forces and targeting their military capabilities. The statement said operations were restricted to legitimate military targets, with precautions taken to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

On the Marib and Al-Jawf fronts, units continued to respond to Houthi attacks and movements, targeting positions, gatherings and military equipment. Forces on other fronts were also engaged in countering threats, the spokesperson said.

On the southern and southwestern fronts, forces from the Fourth Military Region, the Nation’s Shield, the Giants Brigades and the National Resistance continued operations against Houthi fighters and their movements. The statement said measures were being taken to protect residents and limit the impact of fighting on civilian areas.

Preliminary field estimates indicated that about 321 Houthi commanders and fighters had been killed or wounded, while around 117 military vehicles and pieces of equipment had been destroyed or disabled, the spokesperson said.

The armed forces said they would continue the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign to protect the country and its resources, and counter what they described as Houthi threats to Yemen, navigation through the Bab Al-Mandab Strait and international trade routes.

The statement also said the forces were committed to international law, particularly international humanitarian law and its customary rules, and to taking necessary precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.