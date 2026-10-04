DUBAI: The Yemeni Armed Forces said on Sunday they carried out airstrikes against Houthi targets in the northern province of Saada, as part of a wider campaign against the Iran-backed group.

Army spokesman Col. Majed Al-Nazili said the forces conducted 97 precision operations targeting Houthi military reinforcements in the Tur Al-Baha front and Taiz axis.

The operations involved fighter jets, drones, artillery, missiles and snipers, he said.

“The Houthi militia’s capabilities will not be safe from the fire of our armed forces, and we will destroy them,” the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, the operations killed or otherwise neutralized 260 Houthi fighters and destroyed or disabled 44 military vehicles and supply and transport vehicles.

The military also said earlier this week that it conducted a “high-value targeting operation” in Sanaa and struck 11 targets in Saada.