Yemeni Foreign Minister Afrah Al-Zouba discussed with a number of representatives of Turkish organizations working in the relief and humanitarian fields ways to enhance cooperation and expand the scope of humanitarian interventions in Yemen.

The Yemeni news agency Saba reported on Sunday that Al-Zouba reviewed the critical humanitarian situation in Yemen, particularly in areas of confrontation and fighting, and the increasing challenges they face, including the cutting off of food and health supplies, which results in the displacement of the population, damage to basic services, and the worsening suffering of citizens.

The minister stressed “the importance of intensifying the humanitarian response and directing aid to the areas most in need, and ensuring that it reaches beneficiaries according to existing needs.”