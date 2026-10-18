ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces said on Sunday they had carried out 1,326 strikes against Houthi targets over 24 hours, claiming about 370 militia members had been neutralized and dozens of military vehicles and other assets destroyed or disabled.

In a statement on Operation “Dawn of Yemen,” the military spokesperson said the offensive had targeted Houthi gatherings, vehicles, fortifications and firing positions.

WATCH: Yemen’s armed forces said Sunday they had carried out 1,326 strikes against Houthi targets over 24 hours, claiming around 370 militia members had been neutralized and dozens of military vehicles and other assets destroyed or disabled https://t.co/YSePB2YqrR https://t.co/zNbdkKzaDQ — Arab News (@arabnews) October 18, 2026

On the eastern front west of Marib, government forces had built on preparatory bombardment to advance toward designated targets, with combat aircraft and drones supporting the offensive by striking Houthi movements, reinforcements and firing positions, the statement said.

The spokesperson added that coordinated pressure on the southern and western fronts had restricted the Houthis’ ability to maneuver, move reserves and reorganize their forces between battlefronts.

In Taiz, Yemeni forces, supported by the Popular Resistance, seized several positions and recovered heavy weapons and military equipment, while strikes targeted Houthi reinforcements and defensive positions, according to the statement.

The military said the figure of about 370 personnel neutralized was based on a preliminary assessment. It also reported the destruction or disabling of dozens of military vehicles and assets.

The spokesperson said all strikes had been directed exclusively at legitimate military targets following verification and the adoption of precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.