JEDDAH: The 2026 Jeddah Toyota Baja Rally, the second round of the Saudi Toyota Championship Baja, will get underway on Nov. 11, marking the start of four days of rally activities in Jeddah.

The event will be held under the supervision of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, the owner of the championship, and managed by Bakhashab Motorsport in partnership with Jameel Motorsport, the championship’s official partner.

The rally program will begin with registration, administrative checks and technical scrutineering of participating vehicles to ensure compliance with approved regulations and requirements. A briefing for drivers and team managers will follow at 8 p.m. to outline the rally’s technical and organizational instructions.

On Nov. 12 the pre-event press conference will take place at 11 a.m., followed by the official start ceremony later in the day, featuring drivers and co-drivers competing across the various categories.

Competition will get underway a day later, with the first special stage covering 217 km. Closely contested action is expected as competitors navigate the challenges presented by the desert terrain.

The rally will conclude on Nov. 14 with the second special stage covering 104 km, followed by final technical scrutineering and the announcement of provisional results. The closing press conference will take place at 5:30 p.m., with the final results to be confirmed following approval by the stewards, ahead of the prize-giving ceremony for the winners across the various categories.

The opening round of the 2026 Saudi Toyota Championship Baja, held as part of the Hail Toyota International Baja Rally, saw Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah claim overall victory, followed by Saudi driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi in second and Dania Akeel in third.

The organization of the 2026 Jeddah Toyota Baja Rally reflects the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation’s commitment to sustaining and developing national motorsport competitions, creating further opportunities for Saudi drivers and emerging talent, and expanding participation in the sport. The event also contributes to tourism development and supports local communities, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The 2026 Saudi Toyota Championship Baja will conclude with its third and final round, the Qassim Toyota Baja Rally, scheduled for Dec. 2-5.