AL-AHSA: A large crowd was on hand in Al-Ahsa on Friday evening to watch the second round of the 2026 Saudi Toyota Championship Drift draw to a close.

The competition took place under the supervision of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, the championship owners, and managed by Bakhashab Motorsport with official championship partner Jameel Motorsport.

The pro category saw Mohammad Al-Orabi claim first place, ahead of Ahmed Al-Amri in second and Yousef Bahuwirth in third. In the semi-pro section, Fahad Bin Rubiyye took the honors, followed by Sultan Al-Okaily in second and Saud Al-Abbasi in third. Meanwhile, Qaswara Hamam topped the amateur class, with Amer Al-Okaily second and Osama Al-Asiri third.

The opening rounds have seen a close battle between Saudi driver Al-Orabi and Omani driver Al-Amri. Al-Amri claimed victory with Al-Orabi second in the first round, before the results were reversed this time round. Attention now turns to the third and final round, due to be held in Jeddah on Nov. 26-27, which will decide the 2026 season champion.

The second round featured 47 drivers across three categories, including 19 in pro, 19 in semi-pro and nine in the amateur group. There was fierce competition in all contests as drivers sought to strengthen their positions ahead of the final round, which will determine the final standings in all three classes.

The Saudi Toyota Championship Drift is part of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation’s ongoing efforts to develop the motorsport ecosystem in the Kingdom.