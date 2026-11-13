JEDDAH: Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah won the opening stage of the 2026 Jeddah Toyota Baja Rally on Friday, with Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi finishing second.

Al-Attiyah clocked 1 hour, 33 minutes and 47.1 seconds over the 217-kilometer special stage, finishing 1 minute and 7.8 seconds ahead of Al-Rajhi. Saudi driver Saleh Alsaif was third, 11 minutes and 25.8 seconds behind the leader.

In the Ultimate category, Khalf Alshammari took first place in 2:01:03.7, followed by Ayyadah Alshammari and Ahmed Alshammari.

Abdulaziz Alyaeesh led the Stock category in 2:32:25.1, ahead of Salem Alquraini and Mohammed Asiri.

Alsaif topped the Challenger category in 1:45:12.9, with Dania Akeel in second place.

Maha Alhamali won the Side-by-Side category in 2:06:32.3, ahead of Hamad Alharbi and Mashael Alhowaish.

In the motorcycles competition, Emirati rider Mohammad Ahmad Alblooshi recorded the fastest time of 2:20:18.3, followed by compatriot Sultan Ali Alblooshi and Dominic Wells.

Haitham Sulaiman Altuwayjiri led the Quads category in 2:42:23.9, ahead of Badr Mohammed Alhamdan and Abdulrahman Abdullah Alabdullatif.

The rally, the second round of the Saudi Toyota Championship Baja, concludes on Saturday with a 104-kilometer final special stage. Provisional results are due to be announced before the closing press conference at 4:30 p.m., with final standings subject to technical checks and approval by the stewards.

The event is held under the supervision of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and managed by Bakhashab Motorsport in partnership with Jameel Motorsport.