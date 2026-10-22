AUSTIN: British teenager Freddie Slater is set to make his debut in a Formula One car when he drives for Audi during opening practice at the Mexican Grand Prix later this month.

Slater, 18, is in Audi’s driver development program and finished second in his rookie season in Formula Three this year. He is also lined up to take part in first practice in Brazil in early November.

Freddie Slater will make his @F1 race weekend debut with the @audif1_ team in Mexico, before returning to the track a week later in Brazil 🗞️👇 #F2 #RoadToF1 https://t.co/DgSQAAobXB — Formula 2 (@Formula2) October 22, 2026

“It’s the right time for Freddie to step up,” said Audi racing director Allan McNish. “The appearances in Mexico and Brazil will give him valuable experience.”

Slater is expected to race in Formula Two next year.

The announcement came on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.