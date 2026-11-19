LAS VEGAS: Formula One’s governing body will begin introducing full-time race stewards in 2027 as part of an effort to improve consistency in officiating and strengthen oversight across its championships, the FIA said on Thursday.

The governing body said it would recruit a small initial group of full-time stewards during the 2027 Formula One season, before expanding the program in 2028 and beyond.

The longer-term aim is to create a department of between 12 and 15 full-time stewards, who would eventually also support other FIA single-seater series.

A new chapter for FIA Formula 1 officiating. 🏁 From 2027, the FIA will begin introducing full-time stewards to the FIA Formula One World Championship, strengthening consistency, expertise and continuity in race decision-making. Building towards a department of 12–15 full-time stewards over the next five years, the initiative represents an important investment in the people behind the sport and the future of officiating. #FIA #F1 — FIA (@fia) November 19, 2026

Stewards are responsible for reviewing on-track incidents and enforcing Formula One’s sporting regulations, with their decisions often attracting scrutiny from teams, drivers and fans.

The FIA said its existing part-time stewards would continue to work alongside the new full-time officials, while driver stewards — former drivers who provide racing expertise at each event — would remain part of the process.

The move is intended to provide greater continuity in decision-making, allow officials to identify areas where regulations may require clarification and help train future FIA personnel, the federation said.

The recruitment drive will target experienced international stewards, supplementing the FIA’s current pool of qualified officials.

The initiative follows a broader restructuring of FIA race management since FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem took office.

That has included a reorganization of Race Control in 2022, the creation of an FIA Officials department and the opening last month of a Remote Operations Center at Biggin Hill in Britain.

“This latest major investment in FIA officiating reflects our dedication to delivering the highest standards of decision-making, fairness and integrity in motorsport,” Ben Sulayem said in a statement. The FIA said the program was enabled by an improvement in its financial position, allowing it to reinvest in sporting operations and officiating infrastructure.