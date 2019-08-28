You are here

  • Home
  • US body voices concern on India registry of Muslims
﻿

US body voices concern on India registry of Muslims

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of Parliament hold placards against the non-inclusion of over 40 lakh people in Assam's National Register of Citizens during a protest in Parliament in New Delhi on July 31, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 28 August 2019
AFP

US body voices concern on India registry of Muslims

  • Joining his statement of concern was Anurima Bhargava, a member of the commission appointed by Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Updated 28 August 2019
AFP

WASHINGTON: The head of a US government advisory board on Tuesday voiced concern over India’s drive to register citizens in the northeastern state of Assam, amid fears it could disenfranchise millions, most of them Muslims.
Tony Perkins — chair of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, which issues recommendations to the government but does not make policy — said that religious pluralism was “a bedrock of Indian society.”
“However, we remain concerned with the potential abuse of the National Register of Citizens in Assam and the resulting introduction of a religious requirement for citizenship, which are contrary to the ideals of religious freedom in India,” he said in a statement.
India has given Assam residents until the end of the month to prove they, their parents or grandparents were in the state before 1971, when millions fled predominantly Muslim Bangladesh’s war of independence.
Home Minister Amit Shah, the right-hand man of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has called for the ejection of “termites” from India and, before their Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party’s election triumph this year, vowed to take the Assam-style campaign nationwide and “send back the infiltrators.”
In another move, India’s lower house of parliament passed legislation in January to grant citizenship to people who came from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan at least six years ago — but not if they are Muslim.
Perkins is president of the Family Research Council, a conservative Christian group close to President Donald Trump’s Republican Party that is known for its opposition to acceptance of homosexuality.
Joining his statement of concern was Anurima Bhargava, a member of the commission appointed by Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
She said the commission was “troubled” by any actions that target minorities, saying that the registration “must not become a means to target and render stateless the Muslim community in northeastern India.”
The United States rarely criticizes India, an emerging ally, and has been guarded in statements on Modi’s recent stripping of autonomy for Kashmir, which had been the country’s only Muslim-majority state.

Topics: Assam India Muslims

Related

0
World
India’s top court allows a month longer for citizens’ list in Assam state
0
World
Branded as ‘infiltrators,’ Muslims in India’s Assam fear for future

Taliban storm checkpoint in western Afghanistan, killing 14

Updated 28 August 2019
AP

Taliban storm checkpoint in western Afghanistan, killing 14

  • Other seven pro-government militants were wounded in an attack in Robat Sangi district
  • A university professor and two others were wounded in a recent explosion
Updated 28 August 2019
AP

KABUL: An Afghan official says Taliban insurgents have stormed a checkpoint in western Herat province, killing 14 pro-government militia members.
Police chief spokesman Abdul Ahid Walizada said on Wednesday that seven others were wounded in the Tuesday night attack in Robat Sangi district. He said an unspecified number of Taliban fighters suffered casualties.
Separately, in eastern Nangarhar province, governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogynai said a university professor was killed and two others wounded on Tuesday when a bomb attached to their vehicle detonated in Jalalabad, the provincial capital.
The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack in Herat but no one has claimed responsibility for the attack in Nangarhar, where both the Taliban and the local affiliate of the Daesh group are active.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

0
World
NATO force says 2 US service members killed in Afghanistan
0
World
Taliban says latest talks end on US Afghanistan withdrawal

Latest updates

Hollywood celebs dazzle in Yousef Al-Jasmi’s creations
0
Meek Mill ends controversial legal saga
0
Venice Film Fest opens amid controversy
0
Hamas says three police killed in Gaza bomb attacks
0
What to expect at Abu Dhabi Showdown Week
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.