Weigh-in for UFC 242: Khabib vs Poirier open free to public

ABU DHABI: Mixed martial arts fans across the UAE and beyond will be able to attend Abu Dhabi Showdown Week’s eagerly-anticipated official weigh-in for UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier taking place on Sept. 6 and open free to the public.

The first-come-first-served tickets to the athletes’ weigh-ins and dramatic pre-fight staredowns will be open to book from 12 p.m. on Sept. 2, only on www.ticketmaster.ae. Tickets will be limited to two per booking.

To be held at The Arena — the all-new indoor venue on Yas Island that will also stage UFC 242 the following evening — the weigh-in for Khabib-Poirier starts at 6 p.m. next Friday. The UFC Fan Experience starts at 3 p.m. and fans will have a chance to join in the official UFC Q&A with guest athletes starting from 5:15 p.m.

The free-to-attend event adds further excitement to the expansive program for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week — the week-long series of entertainment and lifestyle events created by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi to support the UAE capital’s mega UFC 242 event on Sept. 7.

To find out the latest Abu Dhabi Showdown Week updates, visit www.ADShowdownWeek.ae

