Google to pay out $150-200m over YouTube privacy claims: reports

Blog on Al Jazeera website praises Hamas military camps for youth

DUBAI: A blog post praising military camps held by Hamas’ armed wing, the 'Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, was recently published on Al Jazeera Arabic website.

The post written by blogger Ahmad Samir Qannita has commended the summer camps the militant group holds for training youth in Gaza. The camps accept participants who are junior high and high school students from across the strip.

The blogger wrote that the aim of these camps is to raise a "generation that believes in the duty of jihad."

He added that the summer camps for children and teens offers a comprehensive military training program conducted by Al-Qassam fighters.

The writer described the program as “similar in its intensity to that received by Palestinian resistance fighters,” including how to use machine guns and other weapons.

The blogger quoted in text lines from a poem written by Muslim Brotherhood idol Yousuf Al-Qaradawi where he urged Muslim nations to produce arms and fighters.