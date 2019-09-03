You are here

  • Home
  • Winston Churchill’s grandson to vote against PM Johnson, risking expulsion from party
﻿

Winston Churchill’s grandson to vote against PM Johnson, risking expulsion from party

Conservative Member of Parliament Nicholas Soames said he would vote against Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Brexit. (Reuters)
Updated 03 September 2019
Reuters

Winston Churchill’s grandson to vote against PM Johnson, risking expulsion from party

  • Johnson’s party has warned lawmakers they will be expelled if they vote against the government and seize control of parliamentary business in a bid to force a Brexit delay
  • Among more than a dozen pro-EU Conservative lawmakers who have indicated they may rebel against the government are Ken Clarke, 79, the oldest sitting British lawmaker in the Commons
Updated 03 September 2019
Reuters

LONDON: Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Britain’s World War Two leader Winston Churchill, said he would vote against Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Brexit on Tuesday, a step that enforcers have warned would lead to expulsion from the Conservative Party.
Johnson’s party has warned lawmakers they will be expelled if they vote against the government and seize control of parliamentary business in a bid to force a Brexit delay.
Among more than a dozen pro-EU Conservative lawmakers who have indicated they may rebel against the government are Ken Clarke, 79, the oldest sitting British lawmaker in the House of Commons, who was finance minister under Prime Minister John Major, and the former finance minister Philip Hammond.
“I will be voting against the government tonight with a very heavy heart,” Soames said.
Soames, 71, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2014, has represented the electoral area of Mid Sussex, south of London, since 1997 having previously been Member of Parliament for nearby Crawley.
Churchill occupies a special place in British culture as the victor of World War Two and by far the most powerful British statesman of the 20th Century — a ‘British bulldog’ who could hold his own with Josef Stalin and Harry Truman.
Johnson has repeatedly spoken of his admiration for Churchill, and in 2014 published a biography called “The Churchill Factor: How One Man Made History.”
In the introduction, Johnson, then mayor of London, wrote: “When I was growing up there was no doubt about it. Churchill was quite the greatest statesman that Britain had ever produced.”
As a young boy, Soames said he was unaware of his grandfather’s significance and has recounted how, when aged five, he once visited Churchill in his bedroom and asked him: “Grandpapa, is it true that you are the greatest man in the world?“
Churchill replied: “Yes, now bugger off.”
Andrew Adonis, a member of the opposition Labour Party, said Churchill would have deselected from Conservative if it was run like it is now because he opposed then prime minister Neville Chamberlain attempt to secure peace with Germany’s Adolf Hitler a year before World War Two.
“Churchill himself would have been deselected,” he said. “Chamberlain bitterly attacked him for ‘undermining his negotiating position’ at Munich and there was a deselection attempt.”

Topics: Nicholas Soames Winston Churchill Boris Johnson Brexit

Related

0
World
Brexit doubts abound as Boris Johnson loses majority in parliament after defection
0
World
Britain marks 50th anniversary of Churchill’s funeral

Aga Khan award winners redefine excellence in architecture

Russian Federation: Public Spaces Development Program
Updated 04 September 2019
Jennifer Bell

Aga Khan award winners redefine excellence in architecture

  • Projects focus on 'communities in which Muslims have a significant presence'
  • Each winning project will be awarded a share of a $1 million prize money
Updated 04 September 2019
Jennifer Bell

ABU DHABI: A floating bamboo school-cum-hostel for single women, a wasteland transformed into a wetland and a culture museum built in the heart of one of the world’s longest-running conflicts are among the winners of a triennial award for architecture serving Muslims.
The Aga Khan Award for Architecture was established in 1977 by Aga Khan, the Muslim spiritual leader, to celebrate projects that “successfully address the needs and aspirations of communities in which Muslims have a significant presence.”
The six frontrunners of the 2019 edition were announced this week with projects from two Gulf Cooperation Council countries — the UAE and Bahrain — in addition to Bangladesh, Palestine, Senegal and Russia being picked as winners. It is the first time that the UAE and Bahrain have won recognition.
The 2019 jury said it “sought to select projects that question the conventional practice of the profession and set in place inspirational pathways through which architects can take on societal problems.”
The Wasit Wetland Centre — part of a larger project to rehabilitate an ancient chain of wetlands along the UAE’s coast — is a design that saw the transformation of an almost 20-acre rubbish dump in the emirate of Sharjah into a wetland that is now a nature reserve for 350 bird species.

The judges said the centre “stands out as a remarkable, indeed unique, collaborative project combining architectural excellence with a deep commitment to ecological imperatives,” while also achieving “highly commendable educational and recreational purposes.
The project sets a powerful precedent that encourages low-impact and environmentally conscious development in a region known for its propensity to go in the opposite direction.”
Bahrain’s Revitalization of Muharraq project, which highlights the World Heritage Site’s pearling history, was initiated as a series of restoration projects. It evolved into a comprehensive programme to rebalance the city’s demographic makeup by creating public cultural spaces.
The judges said the building restoration and the introduction of contemporary sites provided a vessel for curated cultural activities, with the “Pearl Route” — which guides visitors through the area’s heritage — noted as a particular highlight.
Meanwhile, IDOM’s prize-winning Alioune Diop University Teaching and Research Unit is a lecture building in Bambey, Senegal, where a scarcity of resources led to the use of bioclimatic strategies, includes a large double-roof canopy and latticework that avoids solar radiation but allows air to flow through it. By employing familiar construction techniques and following sustainability principles, it succeeded in keeping costs and maintenance demands to a minimum, while still making a bold architectural statement.
“As buildings have a direct impact on climate change and the environment, the unit represents a commendable example of how fundamental principles of sustainability and energy efficiency are translated into a well-integrated and elegant design that also has a low impact on its surroundings,” judges said.
Bangladesh’s Arcadia Education Project is located in South Kanarchor. The project — a modular structure incorporating space for a preschool, a hostel, a nursery and a vocational training centre — takes a novel approach to a riverine site that is flooded for up to 5 months every year.
Russia’s Public Spaces Development Program is reviving over 300 public spaces in Tatarstan, Kazan. It seeks to counter the rise of private ownership by prioritising public spaces.
The judges said public spaces “reinforce the sense of community, the identity of the villages and cities and the role it plays in the development of civil society.”

Topics: Bahrain Bangladesh Palestine Russian Federation Senegal UAE Editor’s Choice

Related

0
World
US body voices concern on India registry of Muslims
Special 0
World
Indonesia’s Muslims urged to ‘go green’ and ditch plastic bags on Eid

Latest updates

Head of Saudi Space Authority receives US envoy
0
Aga Khan award winners redefine excellence in architecture
0
New Saudi visa scheme to be announced 27 September, 50 nationalities expected to benefit
0
Saudis turn to social media as language learning tool
0
Latest graduates set to become global ambassadors for Saudi Arabia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.