Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Saudi Aramco. (Supplied)
  • Al-Rumayyan was the CEO of Saudi Fransi Capital LLC between 2011 and 2015 and is a former member of the board of directors of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)
Updated 17 sec ago
Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan has been appointed chairman of Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, replacing Khalid Al-Falih, who held the position since 2015.
Al-Rumayyan was appointed a member of the company’s board of directors in 2016.
“This comes as an important step to prepare the company for the public offering, wishing him every success,” Al-Falih said in a tweet congratulating Al-Rumayyan.
Aramco’s new chairman has been the governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) since 2017. He was appointed an adviser to the Royal Court in 2015 and is a board member at the US transportation network company Uber Technologies Inc. and the Japanese multinational SoftBank Group.
In May 2016, he became an adviser to the Saudi Cabinet, then a board member of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF).
Al-Rumayyan was the CEO of Saudi Fransi Capital LLC between 2011 and 2015 and is a former member of the board of directors of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).
He began his career at Saudi Hollandi Bank as head of international brokerage between 1999 and 2004, before joining the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) as the head of securities listings.
Al-Rumayyan received his undergraduate studies in accounting from King Faisal University in 1993 and completed his general management program at Harvard Business School in 2007.
With many ways of delivering value from a barrel of oil, Saudi Aramco has moved beyond traditional markets and uses for oil and gas.
The company is also investing in new technological solutions to achieve efficient production and consumption of oil, including enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of transportation with new high-performance engines and fuels.

  • An event later this month will promote “the sights and sounds” of Saudi Arabia
  • Travel experts say tourism and leisure could account for 10 percent of gross domestic product by 2030
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is putting the final touches to a “game changer” initiative to attract international tourists, with a visa scheme to open the Kingdom to visitors from up to 50 countries, Okaz newspaper reported.

Sources told Arab News an event to showcase Saudi tourist attractions would take place this month, with a major global advertising campaign launched in the presence of leading international travel and tourism experts.

Leisure tourism — in a market hitherto dominated by pilgrimage — is a vital part of the Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy away from oil dependency. Travel experts say tourism and leisure could account for 10 percent of gross domestic product by 2030, adding more than $100 billion a year to the economy.

The event on Sept. 27 will promote “the sights and sounds” of Saudi Arabia to a regional and international audience. Progress on other tourism projects — such as a nationwide digital events calendar and plans to expand the successful “Saudi Seasons” concept — will also feature. 

Work is already underway on a luxury resort on the Red Sea coast, visitor facilities at the historic AlUla area and an entertainment city at Qiddiya outside Riyadh.

The economic effects of new tourist visas will be significant. The World Travel and Tourism Council said leisure and tourism accounted for 9 percent of the Kingdom’s economy in 2018, and forecast it would rise to 10.4 percent by 2029, calculated by direct and indirect economic impact. 

The property consultancy Colliers International estimated in a recent report that tourism and travel would make up 9 percent of the total GDP by 2026.

Imad Damrah, managing director of Colliers Saudi Arabia, told Arab News that foreign tourism visas would have a significant impact. “It will be a game changer for tourism, leisure and entertainment in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“It will not just encourage more new people to come, but it will be easier for people who have already decided to come.”

Damrah believes Saudi Arabia can hold its own in the global tourism business. “Let’s get some perspective on this. If you come to Saudi Arabia, you can still go to Florida, or Dubai, as well. Every destination has its own attraction,” he said.

