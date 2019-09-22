You are here

China traders cut back Iran iron ore purchases ahead of tariff hike

Chinese companies are looking to Africa and Southeast Asia to replace Iranian iron ore, now subject to new 25 percent export tariffs. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
  • Iran shipped 319,920 tons of iron ore to China in August, down 37.8 percent from July
Reuters

BEIJING: China took fewer shipments of iron ore from Iran in August and September, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, as additional export tariffs due to be imposed by Tehran have dampened risk appetites in the world’s biggest steelmaker.

Iran’s deputy minister of industries said earlier this month that exports of all steelmaking raw materials will be slapped with a 25 percent tariff to meet domestic demand, according to Iran’s state-backed’s Press TV.

The tariffs, which will cover various products from Iran’s iron mills, including iron ore and concentrates, will come into effect from Sept. 23.

Iran shipped 319,920 tons of iron ore to China in August, down 37.8 percent from July and 23.4 percent lower than a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on vessel-tracking and port data compiled by Refinitiv.

In September so far, China has taken 129,534 tons of iron ore from Iran, according to the same calculations and data.

“Not many traders buy iron ore from Iran because of the US sanctions,” said Zhao Yu, an analyst with Huatai Futures, adding that the freight charges are also high.

Two Chinese traders told Reuters they could only use cash and telegraphic transfers as payment methods, as it was “too sensitive” to go through banks for transactions with Iran.

“The main advantage of Iran ore is it’s low cost,” said a trader who buys 2 million to 3 million tons of iron ore from Iran a year.

“If (Iran’s) prices go up (from the tariffs), they can be totally replaced by other mainstream ores,” he said when asked why China would not buy more, adding that they had been announced at short notice.

“There’s not enough time to buy, load and clear customs.”

The trader said his company was considering substituting iron ore from Africa or Southeast Asia for ore produced in Iranian mills.

Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and customs department did not respond to requests for comment.

Iran shipped a total of 17 million tons of iron ore to overseas markets in the fiscal year ended March 20, 2019, according to data from the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization.

China, the world’s biggest iron ore market, consumes about 90 percent of Iran’s exports of the material. China bought 14.7 million tons of iron ore from Iran in 2018, accounting for 1.4 percent of its total imports.

“Applying such export tariffs from this month is too early,” said Keyvan Jafari Tehrani, an independent analyst of the iron and steel industry.

“I doubt whether the quantities (Iran) used to sell to China can be absorbed totally by the local market at the beginning.”

M&S suffers fresh blow as finance chief quits

Updated 22 September 2019
  • The company has built up a well-regarded food business that seeks to combine convenience and indulgence
Reuters

BENGALURU: Marks & Spencer Group said on Saturday its chief financial officer, Humphrey Singer, was stepping down after little more than a year, a further setback as the retailer is demoted from Britain’s leading share index.

Singer, who joined from electricals retailer Dixons Carphone in 2018, will work with CEO Steve Rowe on the succession process, the company said.

Marks & Spencer, a 135-year-old firm that is one of the biggest names in British retail, has struggled to compete on clothing with the likes of Zara and H&M, and will be relegated from London’s FTSE 100 index of leading shares with effect from Sept. 23 because of its declining market valuation.

The company has built up a well-regarded food business that seeks to combine convenience and indulgence.

This now accounts for more than half of its annual revenue, but margins have come under pressure from the march of discount chains, and M&S has reported three straight drops in annual profits.

“After 18 months of working with Steve to lead the transformation strategy and rebuild the finance function, I have decided that now is the right time to move on,” Singer was quoted as saying in a company statement.

Singer’s exact departure date has not yet been decided and he will continue with his responsibilities until it is confirmed, the retailer said.

“Humphrey has been a huge asset to the business ... I look forward to continuing to work with him as we search for his successor,” CEO Rowe said.

Singer’s abrupt departure follows the sacking of clothing, home and beauty managing director Jill McDonald in July, after which Rowe took direct control of the division.

In its latest turnaround plan, M&S has been closing weaker stores, revamping ranges and investing in online sales.

Its boldest move yet was striking a £1.5 billion joint venture with online grocer Ocado to give M&S a home delivery service for food. 

