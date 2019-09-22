You are here

﻿

Lebanese PM, Saudi minister talk support for country’s economy

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
0

Lebanese PM, Saudi minister talk support for country’s economy

  • Beirut remains one of the world’s most heavily indebted governments, a victim of low growth and lack of capital inflow
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri spoke to the Saudi finance minister on Saturday about support for the Lebanese economy and preparations for the first meeting of a bilateral council, his media office said.

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said on Wednesday that Riyadh was in discussions with the Lebanese government about providing financial support, lifting Lebanon’s dollar-denominated government bonds.

Lebanon, one of the world’s most heavily indebted states, faces financial strains linked to a slowdown in capital inflows needed to meet the financing needs of the government and the import-dependent economy. Years of low growth also weigh heavily.

Central bank foreign assets have been in decline. These, excluding gold, fell around 15 percent from an all-time high in May last year to $38.7 billion in mid-September.

In a phone call, Hariri and Al-Jadaan discussed “preparations to hold the first meeting of the Lebanese-Saudi joint committee and ... the agenda that includes agreements and memorandums of understanding that are intended to be signed.”

They also discussed “ways leading to the support of the Lebanese economy and the participation of the Saudi private sector in projects included in the Cedre conference,” a reference to a major infrastructure investment program.

Lebanon won pledges of some $11 billion in financing for the investment program at the “Cedre” conference in Paris last year. But foreign governments including France first want to see Beirut follow through on long-delayed reforms aimed at putting the public finances on a sustainable path.

A Lebanese official source told Reuters on Wednesday that work was underway to convene the bilateral council in October.

The statement from Hariri’s office gave no details of what kind of financial support Saudi Arabia might provide.

Krisjanis Krustins, director at Fitch Ratings, noted that one step taken by Saudi Arabia and others to help Lebanon in the past was to deposit funds at the central bank.

“Buying bonds is another option and another thing that could be done is support for purchase of petroleum products. Investments are another option but (it’s) not clear what assets they would buy other than bonds,” Krustins said.

Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Wednesday Lebanon would “very soon” start measures to issue foreign currency bonds of about $2 billion.

Topics: Saad Hariri Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi finance minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan to attend G-20 meeting in Argentina
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi finance ministry to take part in WSIS Forum 2019 in Geneva

China traders cut back Iran iron ore purchases ahead of tariff hike

Updated 16 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

China traders cut back Iran iron ore purchases ahead of tariff hike

  • Iran shipped 319,920 tons of iron ore to China in August, down 37.8 percent from July
Updated 16 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: China took fewer shipments of iron ore from Iran in August and September, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, as additional export tariffs due to be imposed by Tehran have dampened risk appetites in the world’s biggest steelmaker.

Iran’s deputy minister of industries said earlier this month that exports of all steelmaking raw materials will be slapped with a 25 percent tariff to meet domestic demand, according to Iran’s state-backed’s Press TV.

The tariffs, which will cover various products from Iran’s iron mills, including iron ore and concentrates, will come into effect from Sept. 23.

Iran shipped 319,920 tons of iron ore to China in August, down 37.8 percent from July and 23.4 percent lower than a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on vessel-tracking and port data compiled by Refinitiv.

In September so far, China has taken 129,534 tons of iron ore from Iran, according to the same calculations and data.

“Not many traders buy iron ore from Iran because of the US sanctions,” said Zhao Yu, an analyst with Huatai Futures, adding that the freight charges are also high.

Two Chinese traders told Reuters they could only use cash and telegraphic transfers as payment methods, as it was “too sensitive” to go through banks for transactions with Iran.

“The main advantage of Iran ore is it’s low cost,” said a trader who buys 2 million to 3 million tons of iron ore from Iran a year.

“If (Iran’s) prices go up (from the tariffs), they can be totally replaced by other mainstream ores,” he said when asked why China would not buy more, adding that they had been announced at short notice.

“There’s not enough time to buy, load and clear customs.”

The trader said his company was considering substituting iron ore from Africa or Southeast Asia for ore produced in Iranian mills.

Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and customs department did not respond to requests for comment.

Iran shipped a total of 17 million tons of iron ore to overseas markets in the fiscal year ended March 20, 2019, according to data from the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization.

China, the world’s biggest iron ore market, consumes about 90 percent of Iran’s exports of the material. China bought 14.7 million tons of iron ore from Iran in 2018, accounting for 1.4 percent of its total imports.

“Applying such export tariffs from this month is too early,” said Keyvan Jafari Tehrani, an independent analyst of the iron and steel industry.

“I doubt whether the quantities (Iran) used to sell to China can be absorbed totally by the local market at the beginning.”

Topics: China tariff Iran

Related

0
Business & Economy
China cuts new loan rate for second month but struggling economy likely needs
0
Middle-East
China, Iran meet amid efforts to preserve nuclear deal

Latest updates

China traders cut back Iran iron ore purchases ahead of tariff hike
0
Why Saudi Arabia and Middle East must plan for Alzheimer's care challenge
0
Manchester City crush Watford 8-0
0
Five-minute blitz gets All Blacks home over Springboks
0
Clean sweep: Marine waste targeted in Red Sea tourism program
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.