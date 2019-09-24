You are here

Malaysia's 5G plan advances, a potential boon for China's Huawei

The Malaysian government said it was not averse to letting its telecom companies work with China's Huawei. (AP)
Updated 24 September 2019
Reuters
Malaysia's 5G plan advances, a potential boon for China's Huawei

  • Huawei already has preliminary 5G agreements with Malaysian telecom companies
  • The Malaysian government said it wants to start rolling out the ultra-fast mobile Internet service
Updated 24 September 2019
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will start a nationwide demonstration of 5G projects next month, a minister said on Tuesday, indicating it was on track to become one of the first Asian countries to launch the technology.
The government has said it wants to start rolling out the ultra-fast mobile Internet service early next year, and unlike Vietnam and some developed nations, is not averse to letting its telecom companies work with China’s Huawei.
Huawei, the world’s largest telecom equipment maker, was put on a US blacklist in May after Washington said its equipment could be used for spying, a charge the company denies.
That put pressure on many other countries to follow suit. But Malaysia, a nation of 32 million people, has said it is not concerned about the spying allegations, focusing instead on the relative affordability of Huawei products.
“It is hoped that Malaysia’s early commitment to 5G, to rapidly deploying 5G test beds and nationwide demonstration projects, will position the country as one of the leaders of 5G adoption in the world,” Gobind Singh Deo, Malaysia’s minister of communications and multimedia, told an industry event.
Huawei already has preliminary 5G agreements with Malaysian companies such as Axiata’s Celcom, Telekom Malaysia Bhd and Maxis Bhd.
The Shenzhen, China-based company expects the memorandums of understanding (MoU) to lead to contracts, a Huawei official said.
“We are ready cooperate with our partners as Malaysia prepares to launch 5G services,” he said on condition of anonymity because of company policy. “Our strengths are our technology, cost and delivery.”
Huawei’s main competitor in 5G is Sweden’s Ericsson , which together with Celcom powered the first 5G hologram call in Malaysia in April. The other major players in the sector are Finnish company Nokia and China’s ZTE .
China’s big three state telcos are racing to roll out 5G services in more than 50 cities this year, following countries like South Korea and the United States that have already started the service, which promises to support new technologies such as autonomous driving.

Updated 24 September 2019
Reuters

Lebanese millers say wheat reserves fall due to 'dollar problem'

  • e Lebanese millers’ association urged officials to find a solution for dollars to be supplied at the official price
Updated 24 September 2019
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanese millers said on Tuesday wheat stocks had fallen to a dangerous level, warning the country may face a supply crisis unless dollars needed to import the grain are supplied at the official rate, the National News Agency reported.
In a statement, the Lebanese millers’ association urged officials to find a solution for dollars to be supplied at the official price “so the owners of the mills can resume their work and import the country’s wheat need.”
The Lebanese pound has been pegged against the dollar at a level of 1,507.5 pounds for more than two decades. Dollars and pounds are legal tender in Lebanon.
Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh said on Monday that dollars are available and banks were meeting customer demand. The central bank had not received any official complaints about dollar availability, he said.
Distributors of fuel, also complaining they are unable to secure their dollar needs at that price, went on strike last week, saying a lack of dollars at the official exchange rate was forcing them to pay more at money exchange houses.
The millers’ association said it was determined to supply flour to bakeries at the official Lebanese pound price “but the problem is that converting Lebanese pounds to US dollars has become very costly.”
This had led millers to issue invoices in US dollars “to preserve operating capital and the continuation of our work.”
“The wheat reserve at the mills has fallen to a level that represents a danger, and this may expose the country to a supply crisis if the US dollar problem is not resolved,” it said.
The Lebanese economy has suffered from a slowdown in capital inflows from abroad that have long been used to finance the government budget and current account deficit.
The central bank’s foreign assets, excluding gold, fell around 15% from an all-time high in May last year to $38.7 billion in mid-September.
Hassan Assaf, a member of the millers’ association, said banks had been gradually curbing supply of dollars for two months. Wheat reserves held by private millers had fallen to 1-1/2 to two months of supply from four months, he told Reuters.
“We can’t place import requests because we cannot secure dollars to open credit lines,” he said.
Prices charged by money exchange houses for dollars had touched as high as 1,580 pounds, he said.

