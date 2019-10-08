Sony's PlayStation 5 launch set for late 2020

You are here

In this file photo taken on June 13, 2017, gaming fans walk past a logo at the Playstation games section at the Los Angeles Convention Center on day one of E3 2017. (AFP)
Updated 08 October 2019
AFP

  • The company says a major new feature of the updated console would be its immersive controller
  • The new controller will offer "haptic feedback" that brings players closer to the action of games
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Sony said Tuesday its next-generation PlayStation 5 console, with new immersive features giving players the tactile experience of virtual worlds, would launch for the 2020 holiday season.
The Japanese electronics firm, which had teased its new console earlier this year, said a major new feature of the updated console would be its immersive controller.
"One of our goals with the next generation is to deepen the feeling of immersion when you play games, and we had the opportunity with our new controller to reimagine how the sense of touch can add to that immersion," said Jim Ryan, president and chief executive of Sony Interactive Entertainment.
The new controller will offer "haptic feedback" that brings players closer to the action of games.
"With haptics, you truly feel a broader range of feedback, so crashing into a wall in a race car feels much different than making a tackle on the football field," Ryan said.
"You can even get a sense for a variety of textures when running through fields of grass or plodding through mud."
Another feature will be "adaptive triggers" incorporated into controls "so that you feel the tactile sensation of drawing a bow and arrow or accelerating an off-road vehicle through rocky terrain," he added.
Sony, which leads the console segment, announced the move as more gamers move away from these boxes to streaming games powered by the internet cloud on a variety of devices.
Google, Apple and others have launched game subscriptions which compete with Sony's PlayStation Now cloud video game service.
According to NPD Group, a market research firm, 73 percent of Americans ages two and older play video games, an increase of six percentage points since June 2018.
Mobile remains the most popular gaming platform, with mobile gaming appealing to gamers across all consumer segments, the NPD survey showed.

RDIF opens first overseas office in Saudi Arabia

Updated 09 October 2019
Arab News

RDIF opens first overseas office in Saudi Arabia

  • RDIF is the first Russian investment institution to open an office in Saudi Arabia
Updated 09 October 2019
Arab News

LONDON: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, has opened its first foreign office in Saudi Arabia. 

It comes amid deepening commercial ties between the two countries, which have already established the Russia-Saudi Investment Fund, the Platform for Russian-Saudi Energy Investment and the $1 billion Russian-Saudi platform for investments in the technology sector.

“RDIF is the first Russian investment institution to open an office in Saudi Arabia,” said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund. “This will elevate our partnership to new levels and speaks highly for our mutual trust.”

So far, 25 joint projects have been approved with a total investment of more than $2.5 billion across various sectors of the economy.

RDIF and Saudi Aramco are also considering projects in the oil services sector with a total investment value of over $1billion, as well as in oil and gas conversion projects worth over $2 billion, the Russian fund said in a statement.

