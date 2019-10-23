Minister confident of progress in ties as Saudi-Japan Business Forum kicks off in Tokyo

The bilateral economic and commercial ties and agreements between Saudi Arabia and Japan are progressing well, Saudi economy and planning minister Mohammed Al-Tuweijiri said on Wednesday.

Tuwaijri was speaking at the Saudi-Japan Vision Business Forum taking place in Tokyo. He said he is “confident that they will proceed well going forward”.

Under the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, the Saudi General Investment Authority (SAGIA), the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and the Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East (JCCME) have come together to organize the Saudi-Japan Vision Business Forum.

Also present on the occasion was Saudi minister of commerce and investment, Majid Al-Qasabi, who said “Japan has been a credible and reliable partner”.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Muhannad Abanmy, the General Manager of Entertainment Infrastructure Development at GEA said Saudi Arabia is “open for business”.

This forum aims to introduce Saudi Arabia (under the Invest Saudi Brand) as an attractive investment destination especially in the fields of tourism, entertainment, and discuss business opportunities for Japanese technology companies to contribute to the Saudi private and public sector.

Key issues being discussed at the forum include national digitalization and the essence of Vision 2030.

The forum is focusing on showcasing the opportunities by key Saudi government and private sector entities to partner with Japanese counterparts on the themes of Tourism and Entertainment, and Innovation and Productivity.

Saudi & Japan are undergoing key structural changes in their governments to promote and reshape their economy to a more sustainable and dynamic one that creates a healthy society and enhance the well-being of both populations.

Saudi Vision 2030 seeks to increase entertainment and tourism’s contribution to national GDP, while enhancing the Kingdom’s profile as a unique destination.