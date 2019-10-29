You are here

S&P warns of blow to Japan regional banks if negative rates deepen

A 0.1 percent point cut in Japan’s short-term policy target will reduce core operating profits of major commercial banks by 6 percent, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday. (AFP)
TOKYO: Japanese regional banks will see core operating profits fall by 21 percent if the central bank deepens negative interest rates, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday, warning of the potential dangers of ramping up an already massive stimulus program.
A 0.1 percent point cut in the BOJ’s short-term policy target will also reduce core operating profits of major commercial banks by 6 percent, the rating agency said in a report.
“Much bigger headaches loom for Japan’s already struggling banks if the country’s central bank pushes interest rates down further. And regional banks will be worst hit,” it said.
The warning comes ahead of the BOJ’s closely-watched rate review ending on Thursday, when it is seen holding policy steady but stressing its readiness to top up stimulus if overseas risks threaten a fragile economic recovery.
Regional banks are particularly vulnerable to the hit from deeper negative rates as their profits rely more heavily on domestic lending than their bigger peers, S&P said.
Based on data for the fiscal year ended in March, 10 out of 64 regional banks lost money in their lending businesses, the report said.
A further deepening of negative rates would bring that number up to 56 regional banks, or 88 percent of the total, it said.
Under a policy dubbed yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ guides short-term rates at -0.1 percent and the 10-year government bond yield around 0 percent to help it achieve its 2 percent inflation goal. That target has so far proved elusive, which has fueled speculation the BOJ must either step up stimulus or lower its goal.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has signaled that deepening negative rates will be among key options if the BOJ were to ease. But critics have warned that doing so could do more harm than good by hurting commercial banks’ profits and discouraging them from boosting lending.
The central bank itself is mindful of the rising cost of prolonged easing. In a report issued last week, the BOJ said commercial banks are loading up on complex financial products and risky loans in their hunt for yields.
S&P based its estimates on the assumption that a 0.1 percent point cut in the BOJ’s short-term rate target will lead to the same margin of fall in banks’ lending rates.
The rating agency said the BOJ’s introduction of negative rates in 2016 has so far pushed down the average interest rate on Japanese banks’ outstanding loans by 0.22 percent point.

Topics: banking economy Finance Japan

Egypt’s first smartphone maker to export to Germany next month

CAIRO: Egypt’s first smartphone maker, SICO, said it will begin exporting its devices to Germany in November as part of its expansion plan to sell its products in Europe and Africa, its chairman told Reuters.
Silicon Industries Corporation (SICO), which already exports to the Gulf and aims to start selling phones in other European countries, said it signed an agreement in October with a company operating in Europe to market its products.
“We will begin exporting from Upper Egypt to Germany, Holland, Austria, and then Sweden, Norway and Finland,” its chairman Mohamed Salem said.
SICO, which was set up in December 2017 and has 200 million Egyptian pounds ($12.43 million) in paid-up capital, sells phones under the brand name Nile X and has said it uses a Chinese design of 3G/4G US technology.
Its plant in Assiut, Upper Egypt, has a production capacity of 2 million devices annually.
“We signed agreements with three Chinese companies to manufacture phones for them for export to Africa and to offer on the Egyptian market,” Salem said.
“We started manufacturing them a month ago and the first of these products will be distributed inside the Egyptian market next week.”
Private investors own 80 percent of the company and the remaining 20 percent is held by Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.
SICO currently exports around 25 percent of its capacity, Salem said. It aims to export 50 percent of its products by the end of next year.

Topics: retail Egypt SICO

