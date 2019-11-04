You are here

Driven crazy by Netflix heist drama's endless twists 

Updated 04 November 2019
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Driven crazy by Netflix heist drama’s endless twists 

Updated 04 November 2019
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: India’s Dharma Productions is a hub that just about everybody wants to aim for, and its partnership with Netflix calls for celebration.

But the prestigious production house and the equally lauded streaming giant have now released an eminently forgettable work, “Drive.”

Written and helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film – out only on Netflix without a theatrical opening – boasts of actors such as Sushant Singh Rajput, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani and with somewhat lesser credentials, Jacqueline Fernandez. However, Fernandez gets most of the screen time with Rajput (whose impressive credits include “Kai Po Che!” and “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”) playing second fiddle.

The reason is clear: Fernandez and the bevy of eyelash-fluttering beauties around her are part of the skin-show parade. With the likes of “Beasts of No Nation,” “Roma” and “The Meyerowitz Stories” in its basket, Netflix should pause and ponder before rushing into a dead end such as “Drive.”

To begin with, viewers must not confuse Mansukhani’s movie with the 2011 American action drama also titled “Drive” by Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn (whose parents were fans of the French New Wave film movement), starring Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan. Gosling essays a Hollywood stunt driver who moonlights as a getaway driver for robbers.




The film is written and helmed by Tarun Mansukhani. (YouTube)

Mansukhani may have taken a cue from the American movie by turning his lead pair Singh (Samar) and Fernandez (Tara) into not just racing drivers but also heist kingpins.

Tara plans to rob the millions stashed away inside a secret vault in the Rashtrapati Bhawan (presidential palace in New Delhi) by Vibha, head of the Monetary Restrictions Authority. She collects huge bribes from rich tax-evaders, and Samar is her partner in crime.

Heist films do come with their implausibilities, but “Drive” can drive you crazy with its countless twists and turns peppered with rank bad performances. Rajput never lets go of his plastic smile, and Fernandez tries hard to turn herself into a Mata Hari, but totters.

Even brilliant actors like Tripathi and Irani sleepwalk through this maze of a plot in which CGI work resembles a video game. As for Shweta Nair’s (who, incidentally, was born and raised in Dubai) part, it is a mere blink and miss.

Really, Netflix should not dump such senseless fare on viewers, used to as they are to some landmark entertainment from the streaming giant.

Topics: Driven Netflix Jacqueline Fernandez Tarun Mansukhani Pankaj Tripathi Sushant Singh Rajput

Jorja Smith hit the streets of London wearing a dress from Zuhair Murad.
  • The gown is among a lineup of show-stopping ensembles she’s donned in recent months
  • It's not the first time that the budding star has wore a Middle Eastern label
DUBAI: Last week, singer Jorja Smith hit the streets of London wearing a sunshine yellow taffeta dress from Zuhair Murad’s Spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection. The gown boasted an oversized bow in the back, plunging halter neckline and a high slit that served to show off her silver, strappy heels. The British crooner elevated the glamorous look with Chopard jewels.

When it came to her hair and makeup, the 22-year-old took a more minimal approach. She opted to rake her chestnut curls into a tight, face-framing ponytail. As for her makeup, Dior’s new global makeup ambassador stuck to her signature luminous complexion and nude pout.

The gown boasted an oversized bow in the back, plunging halter neckline and a high slit. (Getty)

She may have only recently emerged on the scene, but Smith is quickly cementing her status as a style star to watch out for. A red carpet fixture on the awards circuit, her princess-worthy evening gown by the Lebanese couturier is among a lineup of show-stopping ensembles she’s donned in recent months. In addition to the dramatic, beaded, custom Balmain gown she wore to this year’s Grammys, the popstar has also turned heads wearing a short, feather-trim 16Arlington gown to the BRIT Awards.

Her onstage looks are equally as striking. Whether she’s co-headlining a string of shows on tour with Bruno Mars or performing for fans at sold-out shows, the Grammy-nominated R&B star, with a little help from her longtime stylist Leah Abott, consistently puts her versatile and laidback style on display.

Meanwhile, it’s not the first time that the budding star has been spotted wearing a design by a Middle Eastern designer. In fact, the “Teenage Fantasy” hitmaker is a loyal fan of Atelier Mundane, a London-based label co-founded by Iraqi sisters Zahra and Sarah Asmail and their partner Giorgio Lieuw-On. The singer has donned the label’s wrap dress, corset and the keffiyeh-patterned Freedom Suit in the past.

She is also a fan of Jordanian-Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi, sporting the label’s perennially sold-out cult heels on various occasions.

Topics: Jorja Smith Zuhair Murad arab designers

