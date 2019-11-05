You are here

  • Home
  • Moody’s downgrades Lebanon, cites default risk

Moody’s downgrades Lebanon, cites default risk

A worker walks past food items displayed for sale inside a supermarket in Beirut, Lebanon November 5, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Moody’s downgrades Lebanon, cites default risk

  • Lebanon’s issuer rating, which was lowered from Caa1, remained under review for downgrade
  • The price of Lebanon’s dollar eurobonds fell by more than 2 cents in the dollar
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday downgraded Lebanon’s rating to Caa2, citing the increased likelihood of a debt rescheduling it would classify as a default, following protests that toppled the government and shook investor confidence.
Lebanon’s issuer rating, which was lowered from Caa1, remained under review for downgrade, Moody’s said. Moody’s classifies Caa ratings as very high credit risk.
“In the absence of rapid and significant policy change, a rapidly deteriorating balance of payments and deposit outflows will bring GDP growth to or below zero, further stoking social discontent, undermining debt sustainability and increasingly threatening the viability of the peg,” the ratings agency said.
Several weeks of protests have led to the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri, stalling the chances of reforms to the 2020 budget and further draining Lebanon’s already depleted foreign exchange reserves.
In a sign of Lebanon’s increasing financial stress, the cost of insuring its debt has touched record levels in recent weeks and eurobond yields have risen to distressed levels. On Tuesday, the price of Lebanon’s dollar eurobonds fell by more than 2 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.
Moody’s said it expected the central bank’s usable foreign exchange buffer of about $5-10 billion will “likely be consumed” by the government’s forthcoming external debt service payments estimated at $6.5 billion this year and next, including a $1.5 billion maturity on Nov. 28.
The rating and review for further downgrade “reflect the increasing likelihood of a debt rescheduling or other credit negative liability management exercise that could result in private sector holders of government liabilities suffering significant losses,” Moody’s said.
That would constitute a default under Moody’s definition, it added.
Lebanon has never defaulted on its external debt, despite frequent bouts of political and security instability.
The central bank’s holdings of government securities implied Lebanon had options for debt management in the near-term that would limit losses for the private sector in the event of a default, Moody’s said.
Options such as debt maturity extension or debt cancelation involving the central bank’s debt holdings amounting to 50% of GDP could help as long as the currency’s peg to the US dollar remained, the agency said.
“However, those options are diminishing the longer Lebanon’s economic and political crisis persists,” it added.

Topics: Lebanon Moody's

Related

photos
Middle-East
Protesters block roads in Beirut, other parts of Lebanon
Middle-East
Moody’s sees risk of Lebanon debt rescheduling despite budget

Brazil's Samarco to resume $4 bn debt restructuring talks

Updated 05 November 2019
Reuters

Brazil's Samarco to resume $4 bn debt restructuring talks

  • Samarco Mineracao last month won permission to resume operations at its Germano iron ore mine, four years after a dam burst in the city of Mariana, in Minas Gerais state, that killed 19 people and contaminated rivers
Updated 05 November 2019
Reuters

SAO PAULO: A Brazilian mining joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Group Plc, paralyzed after a fatal dam collapse, is expected to resume talks to restructure $4 billion in defaulted debt in coming weeks, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.
The venture, Samarco Mineracao SA, last month won permission to resume operations at its Germano iron ore mine, four years after a dam burst in the city of Mariana, in Minas Gerais state, that killed 19 people and contaminated rivers.
The license granted in late October clears the way for production to resume in the second half of 2020, but at a fraction of its output before the accident, meaning limited potential revenue to service debt, at least initially.
Although restructuring talks had not been formally interrupted, they were paused over the last two years as the company negotiated a timeframe to resume operations with prosecutors.
Vale is being advised in the talks by Moelis & Co, BHP Plc by Rothschild, and Samarco by JPMorgan Chase & Co , according to the sources.
Vale and Samarco declined to comment. BHP did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
An agreement with creditors on the debt restructuring, which is expected to address the pace of payments as well as any reduction in principal, could take months, the sources added.
Resumption of operations at the mine depends on Samarco's planned adoption of mining waste disposal techniques that avoid the use of tailings dams similar to those which collapsed near Mariana and - earlier this year in a similar fatal disaster - the town of Brumadinho.
Production could resume at 8 million tonnes of iron ore a year, with Samarco not returning to its pre-collapse level output of 25 million tonnes for a decade, the company has said. 

Topics: samarco Brazil debt

Related

World
Brazil president still insists forest fire reports hyped up
Travel
The hidden gems of São Paulo

Latest updates

Moody’s downgrades Lebanon, cites default risk
Lebanese army opens roads closed by protesters amid scuffles
Trump chief of staff summoned to testify in impeachment probe
UK’s Rees-Mogg apologizes for comment on “common sense” of Grenfell fire victims
Riyadh Governor launches the fourth edition of Asbar World Forum

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.