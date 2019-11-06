You are here

A princess, dates and milk welcome Ivanka Trump to Morocco

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, is greeted by Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco as she arrives in Rabat, Morocco on Wednesday. (AP)
Ivanka Trump is greeted by Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco and is offered dates and milk, as she arrives in Rabat, Morocco, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (AP)
Ivanka Trump visits Morocco where she will promote a global economical program for women. (AP)
  Morocco's Princess Lalla Meryem met the daughter of President Donald Trump at the airport in the capital of Rabat
  Ensuring that women can create wealth by inheriting or owning land or other property is a focus of Ivanka Trump's initiative
RABAT: A princess, dates and milk welcomed Ivanka Trump to Morocco on Wednesday as she opened a three-day visit to promote the economic empowerment of women in developing countries.
Morocco’s Princess Lalla Meryem, Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and other officials met the daughter of President Donald Trump at the airport in the capital of Rabat.
White-gloved servers offered traditional staples of dates and milk.

Ivanka Trump, a White House adviser, and the princess sat on a sofa and talked for several minutes before departing. She is visiting Morocco to promote the US government’s Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, which she spearheads.
Launched in February, the program aims to help 50 million women in developing nations advance economically over the next six years.
Ivanka Trump has promoted the initiative during trips this year to sub-Saharan Africa and South America.
She will be accompanied in Morocco by Sean Cairncross, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corp., an independent US foreign aid agency that’s working with the Moroccan government to promote economic growth, reduce poverty and strengthen institutions.
The trip comes after Morocco updated land rights laws that critics say shortchanged women. Ensuring that women can create wealth by inheriting or owning land or other property is a focus of Ivanka Trump’s initiative.
She arrived in Rabat on a national holiday in Morocco and had no public appearances scheduled for Wednesday.
On Thursday, Ivanka Trump arranged to visit an olive grove on the outskirts of the capital that is a Millennium Challenge Corp. project.
She’ll also solicit feedback on women’s empowerment during a roundtable discussion in Rabat with female leaders.
Also planned are meetings with Morocco’s prime minister, foreign minister and royal family.

Topics: Ivanka Trump Morocco trip

Two Jordanians detained by Israel return home after handover deal

  • Labadi, 24, was arrested in August after crossing into the occupied West Bank to attend a family wedding
  • Miri, 29, was arrested in September after he also entered the West Bank to visit relatives
AMMAN: Two Jordanians, whose detention without charge by Israel led Jordan to recall its ambassador, returned home on Wednesday in a handover deal that defused a diplomatic crisis, officials said.
Hiba Labadi, 24, was arrested in August after crossing into the occupied West Bank to attend a family wedding. She subsequently went on a hunger strike and was hospitalized after her health deteriorated.
Separately, Abdul Rahman Miri, 29, was arrested in September after he also entered the West Bank to visit relatives.
Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday the two would return to Jordan “before the end of the week” without saying how their release had been secured.
Safadi however said King Abdullah had ordered the government to do everything necessary to bring them back “whatever that may cost.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the handover was agreed after talks between Israeli and Jordanian security chiefs. It said Jordan’s ambassador would return to his post “in the coming days.”
Israel’s deputy foreign minister, Tzipi Hotovely, said last month both detainees were suspected of security offenses, without being more specific.
Diplomats say the deal defused a crisis following Safadi’s warning that Jordan would take further diplomatic measures if Israel did not release the two detainees, who he said were illegally held without charge.
Jordanians, many of whom are of Palestinian origin, oppose normalization of relations with Israel, despite a 1994 peace treaty.
In announcing the decision to release Labadi and Miri, Israel said it viewed its relations with Jordan as “a cornerstone of stability in the Middle East.”

Topics: Jordan Israel

