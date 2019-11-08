You are here

  • Home
  • MENA startups inject tech savvy into Saudi Arabia’s entertainment scene

MENA startups inject tech savvy into Saudi Arabia’s entertainment scene

Events and entertainment tourism are expected to play a key role in the Kingdom’s economic reform, with more than 5,000 events on the calendar for 2019. (Supplied)
Updated 08 November 2019
Ahmed Gabr

MENA startups inject tech savvy into Saudi Arabia’s entertainment scene

  • Event organizers are delivering an experience that lives up to the expectations of attendees
  • Up-and-coming event organizers will be able to provide professional and seamless digital experiences
Updated 08 November 2019
Ahmed Gabr

CAIRO: While the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has always been a popular destination for business and entertainment events, a host of startups are taking the industry to the next level through the power of technology.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority announced a new strategic plan to revamp the local entertainment sector. There are more than 5,000 events on the calendar for 2019, with investments projected to exceed $64 billion over the next decade.

The plan is part of a broader push to diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from oil by 2030. 

Events and entertainment tourism are expected to play a key role in this ambitious economic reform.

However, this sector boom is nothing new to the region. The UAE has established itself as a leading destination for business events and entertainment tourism, while more of MENA’s major economies are implementing economic plans that incorporate the thriving events industry in one way or another.

Startups in the region are capitalizing on the evolution of this space by developing a digital ecosystem which allows event organizers to deliver an experience living up to the expectations of their attendees.

Whether it is making ticket purchases easier, streamlining event check-in, or addressing a whole host of other challenges regional events organizers have historically faced, these startups are leveraging technology to raise the standards of event management.




A new generation of startups are leveraging technology and tourist entertainment. (Supplied)

“After all, it is not enough to have great performers when the rest of the experience that comes with attending events is below par,” says Farrukh Bandey, a user experience research manager at UXBERT Labs, the digital experience design company behind event planning and discovery app HalaYalla.

Launched in early 2014 by Bandey and Nadeem Bakhsh, the Saudi-based venture came to dominate the country’s entertainment scene after becoming the official ticketing app for the Jeddah Season series of events. HalaYalla provides a full suite of event-management features together with live event analytics and reporting for organizers. It also worked with local authorities to let international event attendees apply for a tourist visa while buying their tickets through the platform.

While gaining the trust of the government was a huge milestone for the company, it was also a challenge. The team’s abilities were first put to the test when they handled the registration for Saudi Arabia’s first-ever Baloot Championship, a card game popular in Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Held in October 2018, the event saw more than 85,000 players register to compete.

Considered by many as one of the earliest disruptors in MENA’s event space, Eventus was founded in 2012 by Egyptian duo Mai Medhat and Nihal Fares. The company was backed by multimillion-dollar investment rounds from prominent local and
international venture capitals.

The market need Eventus excelled at addressing was providing event organizers with a customized event app. The execution was a great hit for forums such as the Startup Grind’s Global Conference, an annual gathering for a community that supports 2 million entrepreneurs in more than 125 countries.

 

 This report is being published by Arab News as a partner of the Middle East Exchange, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to reflect the vision of the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai to explore the possibility of changing the status of the Arab region.

 

Topics: Editor’s Choice Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) MENA startups UXBERT Labs Eventus Culture and Entertainment

Related

Special
Middle-East
A social entrepreneur seeks to reduce stigma of disabilities in Palestine
Saudi Arabia
Saudi girls’ school launches pioneering project to produce business entrepreneurs of future

Iran 5.9 magnitude earthquake kills at least 5, injures 120

Updated 20 min 44 sec ago
AP

Iran 5.9 magnitude earthquake kills at least 5, injures 120

Updated 20 min 44 sec ago
AP
TEHRAN: An emergency official says a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in northwestern Iran has killed at least five people and injured 120 others.
Pirhossein Koulivand told state TV about the deaths and injuries early Friday morning.
The quake hit at 2:20 a.m. Friday in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. It says the temblor occurred at a depth of 2 kilometers (1.2 miles).
The US Geological Survey puts the quake’s magnitude at 5.8 at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).
Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage.
Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

Latest updates

Tech firms react to netizens’ digital privacy concerns
Iran 5.9 magnitude earthquake kills at least 5, injures 120
Volcanic eruption creates new island in Tongan archipelago
Bloomberg opens door to 2020 Democratic run for president
Bolivian mob attacks politician, cuts her hair, cover her in paint and force her to march barefoot

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.