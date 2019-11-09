International stars dazzle fans at Riyadh Season concerts

RIYADH: As Riyadh Season progresses, the party does not seem to be slowing down any time soon.

In a sold-out concert on Thursday evening, four acts took to the Mohammad Abdo stage to perform for Riyadh Season attendees: Saudi DJ Dish Dash, Egyptian singer Amr Diab, American rapper French Montana and Belgian DJ duo Dmitri Vegas & Like Mike.

Opening the show was a local favorite, DJ Dish Dash, who warmed up the crowd with a riveting performance before the main acts.

Kicking off with a remix of the Saudi national anthem, Dish Dash played for about an hour before French Montana took the stage.

Montana expressed how happy he was to be back in Saudi Arabia, sending love to all his fans. He also mentioned that it would officially be his birthday at midnight, prompting the crowd to start singing “happy birthday” to him as he appeared visibly touched.

Following Montana’s performance, Diab appeared to thunderous applause. Diab was succeeded by Dmitri Vegas & Like Mike, who performed well into the night, ending the show on a fantastic high note that left the entire crowd cheering.

The concert marked a triumphant return for both Diab and Montana, who also performed at the Asharqiah Music Festival in Dammam in March, as part of the Sharqiah Season celebrations.

Dmitri Vegas & Like Mike, who were recently voted as the DJs in the world by DJ Mag, made their Saudi Arabian debut at the event.

Concertgoer Faizah Almutlaq could hardly contain her excitement as Diab took the stage, telling Arab News that she found herself unable to stop cheering the moment she saw him live for the first time.

“I cannot believe he was here! I saw all of the other Saudi Seasons come and go, and I was filled with envy when I saw Diab in Dammam, knowing that I could not attend his concert. And now, he came to my city, and I finally saw him. It is a dream come true,” she said.

Mohammad Alsadhan, a long-time fan of French Montana, was delighted to see the rapper in Saudi for the second time after seeing him at the Asharqiah Music Festival.

“Both concerts were great, but the Riyadh Season concert was just elevated,” he said.