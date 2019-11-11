King Salman to honor winners of King Khalid Award

RIYADH: King Salman will patronize the ceremony to honor the winners of the King Khalid Award 2019 in Riyadh on Monday.
Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Abdul Aziz, chairman of King Khalid Foundation, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the king for his patronage of the ceremony.
“The award has become a tool to … achieve Vision 2030, as well as a source to inspire distinguished citizens to further develop their society, create creative solutions and adopt effective practices in social responsibility,” said Prince Faisal.
