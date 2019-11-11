King Salman to honor winners of King Khalid Award

Saudi Citizen Account deposits SR2.6 billion for beneficiaries

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Citizen Account Program announced that it had deposited SR2.6 billion ($700 million) for selected beneficiaries for November. Total compensation for the previous instalment, paid retroactively, stood at SR11.4 million. The percentage of eligible beneficiaries for this instalment was 84 percent, which covers more than 12.6 million individuals and entities. The total disbursed payments since the start of the program amount to more than SR58.2 billion.

At least 51 percent of the total beneficiaries received full benefits with average support of SR962 per household.