King Salman to honor winners of King Khalid Award

RIYADH: King Salman will patronize the ceremony to honor the winners of the King Khalid Award 2019 in Riyadh on Monday.
Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Abdul Aziz, chairman of King Khalid Foundation, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the king for his patronage of the ceremony.
“The award has become a tool to … achieve Vision 2030, as well as a source to inspire distinguished citizens to further develop their society, create creative solutions and adopt effective practices in social responsibility,” said Prince Faisal. 

Topics: Vision2030 King Khalid Award 2019

Saudi Citizen Account deposits SR2.6 billion for beneficiaries

The scheme provides economic support to Saudi nationals. (SPA)
Updated 14 min 24 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Citizen Account Program announced that it had deposited SR2.6 billion ($700 million) for selected beneficiaries for November. Total compensation for the previous instalment, paid retroactively, stood at SR11.4 million. The percentage of eligible beneficiaries for this instalment was 84 percent, which covers more than 12.6 million individuals and entities. The total disbursed payments since the start of the program amount to more than SR58.2 billion.
At least 51 percent of the total beneficiaries received full benefits with average support of SR962 per household. 

Topics: saudi citizen account program

