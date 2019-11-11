You are here

A demonstrator throws away a tear gas canister during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad on Monday. (Reuters)
Iraqi military deny using poisonous gas on protestors

  • Iraqi Armed Forces say they only use tear gas used by US and UK
  • Four protesters were killed and 130 wounded in renewed clashes between security forces and protesters
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s Armed Forces denied using poisonous gas on protesters and confirmed that it only uses regular tear gas to tackle the demonstrations.
“We use only tear gas that is used by the United States and Britain,” Maj. Gen. Abdul Karim Khalaf told reporters at a press conference in Baghdad on Monday.
Security forces have used live ammunition, tear gas and stun grenades against mostly young, unarmed protesters, killing more than 280 people, according to a Reuters tally.
Overnight, four protesters were killed and some 130 wounded in renewed clashes between security forces and protesters in the southern city of Nasiriyah, a rights group said, while on Sunday, security forces fired tear gas at anti-government protesters in Baghdad injuring at least 22 people.
Meanwhile, Amnesty International issued a statement calling on Iraqi authorities to “immediately rein in security forces” to prevent a “bloodbath” following incidents in Baghdad and Basra that killed at least six protesters and injured dozens more on Saturday “amid a police operation to clear demonstrations from several bridges and streets near Tahrir Square.”
Amnesty added that it “continues to receive reports of excessive force used to disperse protesters and new cases of arrest and intimidation of protesters.”




Iraqi security forces fire tear gas, a slingshot and smoke bombs during clashes between Iraqi security forces and anti-government protesters, in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP)

However, Khalaf said that the arrests have been made only through judicial orders and stressed that the security forces would not allow any harm toward policemen and security personnel.
“We arrested a number of demonstrators who threw Molotov cocktails at security officials in Baghdad,” he said, adding that they have also witnessed looting and vandalism inside Al-Khilani Square and “acts of sabotage have been carried out in Basra.”
Khalaf also accused groups of manufacturing explosives in the Turkish Restaurant building, an abandoned building overlooking Baghdad’s central Tahrir Square, which has become a temporary home and a bustling center for protesters staging demonstrations.
However, Khalaf said: “We have not used any force and the majority of the security forces are in their barracks.”
He added that the Iraqi Civil Defense is permanently working to help the wounded and ministries have succeeded in introducing some reforms and providing jobs in several provinces in response to protesters demands.
Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi’s government has taken some measures to try to quell unrest including handouts to the poor and job opportunities for graduates, but has failed to keep up with growing demands of demonstrators who are now calling for an overhaul of Iraq’s sectarian political system and the departure of its entire ruling elite.
At least 320 protesters have been killed by security forces since the protests and unrest over living conditions began last month.
The demonstrators complain of widespread corruption, lack of job opportunities and poor basic services, including regular power cuts, despite Iraq’s vast oil reserves.
The unrest is one of the biggest and most complicated challenges to the current ruling system since it took power after the US invasion and toppling of dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Topics: Iraq Iraq protests tear gas Iraqi Armed Forces

’Sister protests’: Lebanon, Iraq look to each other

’Sister protests’: Lebanon, Iraq look to each other

BEIRUT: A Lebanese flag flutters in the protest-hit Iraqi capital. More than 900 kilometers (500 miles) away, a revolutionary Iraqi chant rings out from a bustling protest square in Beirut.
“Don’t trust the rumors, they’re a group of thieves,” sings a group of Lebanese musicians in Iraqi dialect, referring to political leaders they deem incompetent and corrupt.
“The identity is Lebanese,” they continue, reworking the chant by Iraqi preacher Ali Yusef Al-Karbalai, made popular during the street movement there.
Such recent shows of solidarity have become a common feature of protest squares in the two countries, where corruption, unemployment and appalling public services have fueled unprecedented street movements demanding the ouster of an entire political class.
They serve to “shed light on similarities between the two movements and boost morale,” said Farah Qadour, a Lebanese oud musician.
“The two streets are observing and learning from each other,” said the 26-year-old who is part of the group that adopted Al-Karbalai’s chant.
In Lebanon’s southern city of Nabatiyeh, hundreds brandishing Lebanese flags chanted: “From Iraq to Beirut, one revolution that never dies.”
And in the northern city of Tripoli, dubbed the “bride” of Lebanon’s protest movement, a man standing on a podium waved a wooden pole bearing the flags of the two countries.
“From Lebanon to Iraq, our pain is one, our right is one, and victory is near,” read a sign raised during another protest, outside Beirut’s state-run electricity company.
In Tahrir Square, the beating heart of Baghdad’s month-old protest movement, demonstrators are selling Lebanese flags alongside Iraqi ones.
They have hung some on the abandoned Turkish restaurant, turned by Iraqi demonstrators into a protest control tower.
Banners reading “from Beirut to Baghdad, one revolution against the corrupt” could be seen throughout.
Lebanon and Iraq are ranked among the most corrupt countries in the region by anti-graft watchdog Transparency International, with Iraq listed as the 12th most corrupt in the world.
Public debt levels in both countries are relatively high, with the rate in Lebanon exceeding 150 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).
“What’s happening on the streets in Iraq and Lebanon, they’re sister protests,” said Samah, a 28-year-old Lebanese demonstrator.
“They’re the result of an accumulation” of years of problems.
One video that went viral on social media networks showed a masked Iraqi protester dressed in military fatigues demanding the resignation of Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, one of the main targets of protesters in the small Mediterranean country.
In a video released online, a group of young Iraqi men had filmed themselves singing, “Lebanon, we’re with you!“
The two movements also seem to be adopting similar protest strategies.
In both countries, rows of parked vehicles have blocked traffic along main thoroughfares in recent weeks.
University-aged demonstrators wearing medical masks or eye goggles have occupied bridges and flyovers, refusing to believe pledges of reform from both governments.
The big difference is that in Iraq, the demonstrations have turned deadly, with more than 300 people, mostly protesters but also including security forces, killed since the movement started October 1.
Lebanon’s street movement, which started on October 17, has been largely incident-free despite scuffles with security forces and counter-demonstrators rallying in support of established parties.
The two movements, however, are united in their anger about the kind of political system that prioritizes power-sharing between sects over good governance.
The consecutive governments born out of this system have been prone to deadlock and have failed to meet popular demands for better living conditions.
“We are united by a sense of patriotic duty in confronting this sectarian political system,” said Obeida, a 29-year-old protester from Tripoli.
He said he had high hopes for Iraqi protesters because the sectarian power-sharing system there is relatively new, having emerged after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.
“In Lebanon, it’s more entrenched,” he said of the arrangement that ended the country’s 1975-1990 civil war.
On a Beirut waterfront, dotted with luxury restaurants and cafes, a 70-year-old Iraqi man who has been living in Lebanon for five years looked on as demonstrators laid out picnic blankets on the grass.
With a Lebanese flag wrapped around his neck, Fawzi said the protests looked different but reminded him of those back home.
“The goal is one,” he said.

Topics: Iraq Lebanon

