Events like Formula E can turn Saudi Arabia into global sporting hub: DGDA CEO Jerry Inzerillo

Jerry Inzerillo, Diriyah Gate Development Authority CEO, said he hopes to continue attracting world class sporting events such as Formula E to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied/DGDA)
  • Plans for Diriyah as tourist destination are closely aligned with Saudi leadership’s Vision 2030
  • This year’s edition of Diriyah Season — of which Formula E forms a part — sees the venue hosting four major international sporting events
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, with the help of locations like Diriyah, can become a global sporting hub in the future, according to the CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA).
Speaking ahead of the new season of Formula E in Diriyah on Nov. 22-23 — the motor racing series featuring battery powered cars — Jerry Inzerillo said he hopes to continue attracting world class sporting events to Saudi Arabia.
“If the popularity of ticket sales — such as those for ‘Clash on the Dunes’ on December 7 — are anything to go by, we sold all 15,000 tickets in 36 hours, we will be successful in our mission,” he said.
“Diriyah is a very special place, and an emotional one. The spectacular setting, with the backdrop of UNESCO Heritage Site At Turaif, and Salwa Palace give all events a very unique quality and this definitely sets us apart from more modern stadiums and urban venues,” he added.
Inzerillo said the plans for Diriyah as a tourist destinationn are closely aligned with the Saudi leadership’s Vision 2030 for tourism in the Kingdom.
“The E-visa has opened up the Kingdom to many new visitors, and we have been overwhelmed by the number of applications over the past month.
“We are aiming to attract 27 million visitors per year by 2030 – 20 million from Saudi Arabia and the rest from overseas.
“With a deep-rooted and rich history, cultural elements will form the glue of Diriyah. We will open eight new museums, which will sit alongside vibrant residential areas, world-class hotels and a huge number of entertainment and sports projects including an Aman resort and a Greg Norman championship golf course. In total, we are aiming for 90+ historical activities and 86 prioritized assets,” he said.
This year’s edition of Diriyah Season — of which Formula E forms a part — sees the venue hosting four major international sporting events, something that has been a challenging, but exciting, project for Inzerillo.
“We are including a strong element of entertainment in all that we do. I am very grateful to my talented team, who are working around the clock to ensure that all our planned events – from the Formula E, the heavyweight boxing championship and the five weeks of Diriyah Season — are delivered without a glitch,” he said.
The DGDA CEO is also envisaging this year’s Formula E weekend will surpass the success of last year’s event.
“We welcomed 40,000 people to Formula E last year, and this year will far exceed that number. We learned from last year and have successfully hosted many major events since then, so are confident we are race ready.
“As with everything we do, we are aiming for bigger and better this year. Watch this space,” he said.
Inzerillo believes the hosting of high profile events such as Formula E can spread a new image of the Kingdom to the world.
“I hope that these events will show the world that Saudi Arabia has taken massive and quick strides in opening up its heritage and its stories to the world.
“It is wonderful to me to be able to start to present a new story for Saudi, to continue to build on those that they have been told for years. Hosting all of these great sporting events also plays to the Vision 2030 — and what better place to have them all than in the birthplace of the Kingdom,” he said.
While his focus has partly been on attracting regional and global visitors to the Kingdom for events like Formula E, Inzerillo’s plans also include enticing Saudi citizens as well.
“Diriyah is a place for the Saudi people, created by Saudi hands, by bringing awareness and exposure to the stories around Diriyah, we are reconnecting Saudis to their culture and heritage, to find, or to reacquaint themselves with their identity.
“We are also proud to be able to tell a new story, one of openness, vibrancy and generosity. And of course, the weekend will be fun, memorable and filled with world-class entertainment.”

Masters champions Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia join Henrik Stenson in returning for Saudi International

  • Dustin Johnson and world No. 1 Brooks Koepka confirmed their return last month
  • They will be joined by Ireland’s latest major winner Shane Lowry
JEDDAH: Former Masters champions Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia will return for the 2020 Saudi International, with 2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson also returning, after making their Royal Greens Golf & Country Club debut earlier this year, it was announced on Monday.
They will be joined by the reigning Open Champion, Shane Lowry, who will make his first appearance when he arrives to compete for a prize fund of $3.5 million.
This follows on from defending champion Dustin Johnson and world No. 1 Brooks Koepka confirming their return last month as the event looks to build on an official strength of field rating that saw it ranked the third highest non-Major event of 2019.
Reed, who plays most of his golf on the PGA Tour but joined the European Tour in 2015, is the third high profile American to confirm their attendance and is excited to build on the positive effect the event had on introducing the game to the people of Saudi Arabia back in January.
“I loved playing in Saudi Arabia last year,” he said.
“The golf facilities at Royal Greens are world class and I was honored to be part of history at the Saudi Golf Federation’s first professional event. I was also lucky enough to be invited to one of the local schools and it was really rewarding to meet the kids and talk to them about golf and what we were doing there that week.
“To see all those school kids come out to the course and watch us play on the weekend was an incredible experience. Golf Saudi is doing a fantastic job of growing the game and I hope I can help further their progress in the future,” he added.
European Ryder Cup stars Stenson and Garcia will return to Royal Greens Golf & Country Club for a second year having both previously captured titles in the Middle East – in Dubai and Qatar, respectively – and are currently ranked 40 and 39 in the Official World Golf Rankings.
They will be joined by Ireland’s latest major winner, Lowry, who himself tasted success in the Middle East, claiming the title in Abu Dhabi en route to his famous victory at Royal Portrush back in July. He will therefore head to the Kingdom off the back of a sensational season that has seen him climb to 19 in the rankings, as he sets his sights on a maiden Ryder Cup appearance next September.
“I’ve heard a lot of the guys on Tour saying they really enjoyed the Saudi International tournament last year, so I’m looking forward to experiencing it for myself,” said Lowry, who has won five times on the European Tour.
“The golf course sounds like it’s in great condition and by all accounts the hospitality around the event is first class. I’m looking forward to playing there for the first time and continuing the European Tour’s goal of growing the game of golf in new countries.”
Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi, said: “We have a vision for golf to help transform Saudi Arabia and become a premier golf destination. It is therefore extremely important for us drive the game forward both here and around the world by hosting the best players at the Saudi International.
“Last year we were extremely pleased with the support we received and it will be a pleasure to welcome these four world-renowned major champions to King Abdullah Economic City and Royal Greens Golf & Country Club for the second hosting of the tournament.”
“We are delighted to have this unique international golf tournament in its second edition and excited to be welcoming back the world-renowned golfers to King Abdullah Economic City,” said Mr. Ahmed Linjawy, Group CEO of KAEC.
“KAEC aims to make the city among the top attractive tourism destination on the Red Sea in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The Royal Greens Golf & Country Club is a stunning multi global award winning development and proud jewel of the city’s rapidly growing leisure and sport facilities offering.”
Royal Greens Golf & Country Club lies along the spectacular Red Sea coastline and is set alongside stunning residential and recreational facilities. The club not only boasts a championship golf course and world-class practice facilities but a state-of-the-art clubhouse which was recently voted the ‘Best Golf Clubhouse 2019’ and ‘Best Course in Saudi 2019’ by the World Golf Awards.
Aiming to attract the best players in the world, the Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers will place a special focus on families, community, charity and junior development as the Kingdom looks to develop its golfing pedigree.
Partner support as the tournament heads into the second year remains as strong as ever with SoftBank Investment Advisers, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Rolex, Saddik & Mohamed Attar, Saudi Cargo and Invest Saudi all committing to the championship for another year, with Samba joining for 2020.

Events like Formula E can turn Saudi Arabia into global sporting hub: DGDA CEO Jerry Inzerillo
