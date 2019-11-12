You are here

Vacheron Constantin partners with the Louvre for a new era in luxury watchmaking

DUBAI: Swiss luxury watch and clock manufacturer Vacheron Constantin has announced that it is partnering with the Musée du Louvre in Paris on a number of collaborations inspired by the collections of the famed French museum.

“I enthusiastically welcome this collaboration between our two institutions,” Louis Ferla, CEO of Vacheron Constantin, said of the move. “With the Louvre, we are beginning a very promising new chapter. We could not have dreamt of a better partner for a constructive dialogue on the themes of art and culture,” she added in the released statement.

This exclusive collaboration will translate into a number of artistic and cultural projects focused on craftsmanship in addition to horological ventures inspired by some of the museum’s most iconic works, which were carefully handpicked by the Louvre’s curators.

The Louvre is home to 620,000 works, including many of Western civilization’s most iconic masterpieces. Some of the notable works currently on display at the institution  — which could perhaps take on the form of a luxury timepiece with this collaboration — include Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa,” the ancient Greek statue “The Venus de Milo,”  the Napoleon-commissioned “Le Sacre de l’Empereur Napoléon” and Michelangelo’s “captive statues,” among many others.

“I am delighted that Vacheron Constantin, a maison committed to the patient and demanding workmanship involved in Haute Horlogerie, now finds in the Louvre a repertoire and techniques that reinforce and magnify its concern for beauty,” Jean-Luc Martinez, president-director of the historic museum, commented, echoing on Ferla’s statement. “The Louvre has always been a vibrant place, inspiring creative talents of every era.”

It’s not the first time that the centuries-old institution and the Swiss horlogerie brand have joined forces. In 2016, one of the oldest luxury timepiece manufacturers in the world — it was founded by Jean-Marc Vacheron in 1755— helped with the year-long restoration of “La Création du Monde,” an 18th century clock first presented in 1754 at the court of King Louis XV of France in Versailles.

The over-200-year-old timepiece, which is crafted out of silver and gold, was also one of the first clocks to be displayed at the Louvre Abu Dhabi during its inauguration back in 2017. It was on display for the first three months following the museum’s opening.

Topics: Vacheron Constantin The Louvre

DUBAI: Amr Diab is the first Arab musical artist to get his face plastered on a Spotify billboard in New York City’s iconic Times Square. 

The streaming giant projected a smiling portrait of the Egyptian crooner in one of the most-visited landmarks in the Big Apple in a bid to promote the music and culture of the Middle East and North Africa.

The Egyptian singer has become the first Arab music artist to be featured on a billboard in Times Square. Supplied

“Today we are celebrating Diab’s legacy and we are proud to see him shine so brightly - literally - on the global stage,” says Claudius Boller, Managing Director, Spotify Middle East and Africa in an official press statement. 

According to Spotify, the legendary singer’s music is most streamed in the United States, followed by Sweden, Germany, the UK and Canada.

His album “Nour el-Ain” (Our Eyes Beam) brought him global success and earned him the title of “The Father of Mediterranean Music” for his style of blending Egyptian and western rhythms. 

Diab received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Big Apple Music Awards in 2009. At the 2014 World Music Awards, Diab was also awarded Best Egyptian Artist, Best Male Arab Artist, and World’s Best Arab Male Artist Voted Online.

He was also one of the first artists to headline a concert in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the Saudia E-Prix in 2018. He was part of a superstar lineup that included the likes of Enrique Iglesias, Jason Derulo, the Black Eyed Peas, One Republic and David Guetta. 

The 58-year-old singer is set to take the stage of the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre in Jan. 20, 2020. 

Topics: Amr Diab Spotify Arab singer Arab artist

