  Jameela Jamil is on a hot red carpet streak in New York

Jameela Jamil is on a hot red carpet streak in New York

Jamil was a vision in a neon yellow, satin ensemble last week.
Jamil was a vision in a neon yellow, satin ensemble last week. (File/AFP)
Jamil was a vision in a neon yellow, satin ensemble last week. (File/AFP)
  She wore a long, oversized shirt dress at the 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Summit in New York
  Jamil showed off an electric orange suit at the 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Monday
DUBAI: British actress Jameela Jamil is on a hot red carpet streak. The 33-year-old attended the 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Monday night at New York’s Alice Tully Hall and demanded a double take, wearing an electric orange sequined mini-dress from Balmain.

The design evoked a classic skirt suit and featured a cropped jacket with padded shoulders and black lapels and cuffs. The top was worn with a matching miniskirt that was connected by way of a black corset-like attachment at the waist.

The body positive activist, who founded the “I Weigh” movement in 2018, completed the look with sheer, patterned stockings and black stilettos. When it came to her makeup, Jamil opted for a dramatic slick of winged eyeliner that extended beyond her temples and a swipe of red lipstick. Meanwhile, her jet black lengths were raked back, further emphasizing her show-stealing makeup.

Monday night’s look was just the latest in a string of show-stopping red carpet appearances. Just this weekend, the “Good Place” actress, who was born to a Pakistani mother and an Indian father in London, was photographed with her longtime partner, British musician James Blake, at the 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Summit in New York. She wore a long, oversized shirt dress that featured a sash-like leather panel and was plucked from Milan-based label Gabriele Colangelo’s Spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection, which she accessorized with coordinating white pumps. The British beauty exuded effortless charm.

Before that, at the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Awards on Nov. 4, Jamil was a vision in a neon yellow, satin, charmeuse and pleated poplin ensemble designed by Christopher John Rogers. Proving that there’s no such thing as too much neon, the British-born bombshell paired the traffic-stopping design with a set of fluorescent pumps and a matching purse —”No cars hit me last night!” she jokingly wrote on Twitter.

She took the monochromatic look to the next level with a coordinating eye moment — she revealed that she did her own makeup — that comprised of a swoop of yellow liner and several coats of green mascara applied liberally to her upper and lower lashes. 

The star founded the “I Weigh” movement in 2018 by launching an Instagram account where she shares inspiring images sent in by followers detailing their accomplishments and positive characteristics, rather than what they weigh.

Zendaya dazzles in jewels by Saudi designer

Zendaya wears Nadine Jewelry at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards. (Photo: AFP)
  Zendaya wore jewels from a Saudi Arabian designer on Sunday
  She chose a pair of diamond earrings and a matching ring from the Jeddah-based fine jewelry house
DUBAI: On Sunday, actors, models and directors gathered in Santa Monica, California, for the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. When it came to the red carpet, “Euphoria” actress Zendaya stole the show wearing a black, single-shoulder gown by Sydney-based designer Christopher Esber that featured sparkling details and a cut-out at the waist. 

Zendaya, who took home the Best Movie Actress award for “Spiderman: Far From Home” and the Drama TV Star prize for “Euphoria,” elevated the elegant gown with black pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin and a swipe of red lipstick. 

But the one detail that instantly caught our attention was the shimmering diamonds plucked from the archives of Saudi Arabian fine jewelry house Nadine Jewelry that were worthy of their very own accolades. 

Zendaya, with a little help from her long-time stylist Law Roach, chose a pair of sparkling earrings that shone even brighter against her effortless topknot, and a matching diamond-encrusted ring from the Jeddah-based jewelry house founded by Nadine Attar in 2018.

Zendaya chose a pair of sparkling earrings and a matching diamond-encrusted ring form the Jeddah-based jeweler. (Photo: AFP)


The made-in-Italy bijoux were crafted with marquise and round cut diamonds and adorned with a large oval golden beryl. 

Attar, who is a certified gemologist — she left a successful corporate career in banking to pursue her passion and establish her brand—  first launched her namesake label during an intimate suhoor event in the UAE during Ramadan 2018. She went on to celebrate her boutique opening in Jeddah a month later before debuting her unisex collections, including her most recent offering entitled “Sirr,” at a high tea event hosted by UN Women and The Alwaleed Philanthropies. 

Though it has only been a year since the brand’s launch, the jeweler’s designs — which are inspired by “nature, spirituality and culture,” according to the website — have been making waves in the fine jewelry world, grabbing the attention of a host of high-profile celebrities who have all been spotted rocking the label’s handcrafted pieces. Victoria’s Secret models Alessandra Ambrosio and Isabelle Goulart, as well as Egyptian icon Yousra and Tunisian star Hend Sabri, have all sported Nadine Jewelry on international red carpets since its debut.

Another memorable look from the evening was US actress Brittany Snow’s demure dark dress, complete with a peek-a-boo cutout. She accessorized the heavily beaded look with a dazzling silver orb bag by Kuwaiti handbag label Marzook.

