Jameela Jamil is on a hot red carpet streak in New York

DUBAI: British actress Jameela Jamil is on a hot red carpet streak. The 33-year-old attended the 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Monday night at New York’s Alice Tully Hall and demanded a double take, wearing an electric orange sequined mini-dress from Balmain.

The design evoked a classic skirt suit and featured a cropped jacket with padded shoulders and black lapels and cuffs. The top was worn with a matching miniskirt that was connected by way of a black corset-like attachment at the waist.

The body positive activist, who founded the “I Weigh” movement in 2018, completed the look with sheer, patterned stockings and black stilettos. When it came to her makeup, Jamil opted for a dramatic slick of winged eyeliner that extended beyond her temples and a swipe of red lipstick. Meanwhile, her jet black lengths were raked back, further emphasizing her show-stealing makeup.

Monday night’s look was just the latest in a string of show-stopping red carpet appearances. Just this weekend, the “Good Place” actress, who was born to a Pakistani mother and an Indian father in London, was photographed with her longtime partner, British musician James Blake, at the 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Summit in New York. She wore a long, oversized shirt dress that featured a sash-like leather panel and was plucked from Milan-based label Gabriele Colangelo’s Spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection, which she accessorized with coordinating white pumps. The British beauty exuded effortless charm.

Before that, at the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Awards on Nov. 4, Jamil was a vision in a neon yellow, satin, charmeuse and pleated poplin ensemble designed by Christopher John Rogers. Proving that there’s no such thing as too much neon, the British-born bombshell paired the traffic-stopping design with a set of fluorescent pumps and a matching purse —”No cars hit me last night!” she jokingly wrote on Twitter.

She took the monochromatic look to the next level with a coordinating eye moment — she revealed that she did her own makeup — that comprised of a swoop of yellow liner and several coats of green mascara applied liberally to her upper and lower lashes.

The star founded the “I Weigh” movement in 2018 by launching an Instagram account where she shares inspiring images sent in by followers detailing their accomplishments and positive characteristics, rather than what they weigh.