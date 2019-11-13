Musk says Tesla to build new factory near Berlin

You are here

Musk said that the plan is for the factory to be built near Berlin's new airport. (AP)
Updated 13 November 2019
AP

  • News agency dpa reported that Musk made the announcement during a prizegiving ceremony
  • Musk wrote on Twitter that the new plant "will build batteries, powertrains & vehicles, starting with Model Y."
AP

BERLIN: Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the electric car pioneer plans to build a new factory near Berlin.

News agency dpa reported that Musk made the announcement during a prizegiving ceremony in the German capital Tuesday evening.

He said that the plan is for the factory to be built near Berlin's new airport, which is located just outside the city limits in neighboring Brandenburg state and currently slated to open next year after years of delays.

Musk wrote on Twitter that the new plant "will build batteries, powertrains & vehicles, starting with Model Y."

Regional officials in Berlin and Brandenburg welcomed the announcement.

Pakistani cleric Fazlur Rehman ends sit-in, calls for blocking highways

Updated 2 min 58 sec ago
AP

  • Pakistani authorities have used walls of shipping containers to block roads leading to the protest camp on Islamabad’s outskirts
  • Khan has said he won’t step down, but allowed the protesters to remain in their designated area
AP

ISLAMABAD: A radical Pakistani cleric says his tens of thousands of supporters have ended their sit-in in the capital and will start blocking highways across the country.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman is looking to pressure Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign, accusing him of bad governance.
Rehman delivered a speech Wednesday in Islamabad saying his followers will return to their home cities and villages to disrupt traffic.
But it’s unclear how many will heed the call now that the sit-in appeared to be fizzling out, two weeks after it began. Many protesters were seen leaving Islamabad.
Pakistani authorities have used walls of shipping containers to block roads leading to the protest camp on Islamabad’s outskirts.
Khan has said he won’t step down, but allowed the protesters to remain in their designated area.

