Argentina star Lionel Messi arrives in Riyadh ahead of Brazil clash

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday ahead of his team’s Superclasico de las Americas clash with Brazil in Riyadh on Friday. (Screenshot/Twitter)
Updated 14 November 2019
Arab News

  • Barcelona legend is set to feature for “La Albiceleste” against the Brazilians
  • The 2018 Copa America champions Brazil beat their fierce rivals 1-0 in Jeddah last year
RIYADH: Argentina superstar Lionel Messi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday ahead of his team’s Superclasico de las Americas clash with Brazil in Riyadh on Friday.

The Barcelona legend is set to feature for “La Albiceleste” against the Brazilians, who can call upon Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Willian and Philippe Coutinho.

The match, being held at the King Saud University Stadium, is the second time in a year the two footballing giants have faced each other in the Kingdom.

The 2018 Copa America champions Brazil beat their fierce rivals 1-0 in Jeddah last year with a late Miranda goal — Messi was not available for selection for the match.

Brazil beat Argentina 2-0 at home in the semifinal of this year’s Copa America in July, a controversial match that left Messi complaining the hosts benefitted from favoritism.

Saudi esports world cup winner a ‘class’ role model for young players: Gaming chief

Updated 46 min 22 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI

  • Prince Faisal said the fast pace of technological advances was changing not only how people lived but their view of sport.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s 2018 FIFA eWorld Cup winner Mosaad Al-Dossary was the kind of role model young players should be looking to emulate, according to the Kingdom’s esports gaming chief.

President of the Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronics and Intellectual Sports (SAFEIS), Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, told Arab News he was “proud” of Al-Dossary for his esports achievements and for showing “his class as a human being.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the Misk Global Forum, in Riyadh, the prince said the fast pace of technological advances was changing not only how people lived but their view of sport.

Equating esports to traditional sports, he stressed it was important that young people moderated their time playing video competitions. 

“Moderation in everything,” he quoted his father as telling him.

“Everything has its positives, within reason. I don’t expect our professional (esports) players to be playing for 18 hours a day. What we advocate is having good mental health, social health as well as good physical health.”

Prince Faisal said it was important that youth chose their heroes carefully, and Al-Dossary was an example of the perfect role model. 

“I’m proud of him for all of his many accomplishments in gaming, but I’m prouder of who he is as a person.”

He noted that during Al-Dossary’s winning participation in the Manchester FUT Champions Cup, in the UK, one of the tournament’s young competitors had fallen ill and was taken to hospital. Al-Dossary had ducked out of victory celebrations to go and visit his sick opponent, taking with him the green scarf awarded to world cup qualifiers which he left on the young man’s bedside table as a gift.

“I’m prouder of him for doing that, brightening up his opponent’s day, than I am of him winning the world cup,” the prince said. 

“He showed his class as a human being, not as an esports player. And that’s what we expect of all of our athletes and all of our young kids across all industries and sports.

“That’s the caliber of person that we have in Saudi, in our communities and that’s what I want to showcase to the world.”

Prince Faisal admitted that online harassment could be a problem, but said it was a global issue that could only be solved through education.

“There are errors, and esports and gaming is a new era, and it’s a new era of accessibility. Along with that comes a learning curve and an education curve,”he added.

