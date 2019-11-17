You are here

Bella Hadid gets candid about mental health struggles

DUBAI: Palestinian-Dutch model Bella Hadid recently opened up about her struggles with depression and the pressure of being a runway model as she spoke at the Vogue Fashion Festival in Paris on Nov. 15.

The 23-year-old revealed that there were days she would “cry every single morning” when her career first kicked off.

“I would cry during my lunch breaks, I would cry before I slept. I was very emotionally unstable for a while when I was working 14-hour days for four months straight as an 18-year-old. I think I just wanted to breathe a little bit. And so it kind of put me in a spiral,” she shared, as per WWD.

The California-bred beauty added “For a while I just didn’t want to talk about it, and I’ve gone through a lot in the past few years with my health. I feel guilty for being able to live this incredible life, have the opportunities that I do, but somehow still be depressed. It doesn’t make sense.”

Hadid, who has walked the Victoria’s Secret runway three times, also revealed that she had never felt comfortable until she walked for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show this September.  

Topics: Bella Hadid

