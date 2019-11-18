You are here

Egyptian actor Amr Waked says he will star in ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel

The 46-year-old actor is set to star in the superhero sequel to “Wonder Woman.” (Shutterstock)
  • Waked is best known to international audiences and in Hollywood for his role in the 2005 film “Syriana”
  • He joined Hollywood stars Matt Damon, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, and Gwyneth Paltrow in the 2011 film, “Contagion”
DUBAI: Egyptian actor Amr Waked is reportedly set to make another appearance in a blockbuster Hollywood flick. The 46-year-old actor took to Twitter this week to say he is set to star in the superhero sequel to “Wonder Woman.” 

“Wait for my appearance in the superhero film ‘1984’ (Part II), directed by Patty Jenkins and expected to come out in June 2020,” Waked tweeted.

Waked is best known to international audiences and in Hollywood for his role in the 2005 film “Syriana,” for which in 2006 he won a “Special Award for Arabs in International Cinema” at the Cairo International Film Festival.

He joined Hollywood stars Matt Damon, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, and Gwyneth Paltrow in the 2011 film, “Contagion” and co-starred in the British film “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen” with Emily Blunt, Ewan McGregor and Kristin Scott Thomas and also co-starred in “Lucy” alongside Morgan Freeman and Scarlett Johansson.

Lebanon banned the showing of the first “Wonder Woman” film that Israeli lead actress Gal Gadot starred in after activists in the country campaigned against its release.

Controversy surrounded the Israeli actress who previously served in the Israel Defense Forces before pursuing a career in acting.

Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Zoe Saldana star in Dubai tourism ads

Earlier this year, Hollywood’s Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Zoe Saldana were all spotted in the UAE at the same time. Photo: Instagram/@katehudson
  • The A-list trio are all part of the emirate's new tourism campaign
  • The campaign includes a short film directed by Reed Morano
DUBAI: Earlier this year, Hollywood’s Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Zoe Saldana were all spotted in the UAE at the same time and it appears that the trio’s Dubai adventures were part of the emirate’s latest tourism campaign and short film, “A Story Takes Flight.”

The Visit Dubai official website posted three clips — the trailers of the Reed Morano-directed film — on its website as well as on social media. The clips show each actress exploring a different side of Dubai. The A-list trio is also depicted taking an abra ride across Old Dubai.

The first video, entitled “Feel the soul of the city,” features Hudson strolling through the alleyways of Souk Al-Kabeer and Bastakiya.

Meanwhile, Paltrow is seen partaking in watersports against the backdrop of the Burj Al-Arab in the second video, “Fuel your sense of discovery,” before enjoying a round of karaoke.

The third clip, starring Saldana, is called “Find another point of view” and takes the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star to a Bedouin camp in the Hatta desert, City Walk and on a motorbike trip.

