Egyptian actor Amr Waked says he will star in ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel

DUBAI: Egyptian actor Amr Waked is reportedly set to make another appearance in a blockbuster Hollywood flick. The 46-year-old actor took to Twitter this week to say he is set to star in the superhero sequel to “Wonder Woman.”

“Wait for my appearance in the superhero film ‘1984’ (Part II), directed by Patty Jenkins and expected to come out in June 2020,” Waked tweeted.

انتظروا ظهوري في فيلم المرأة الخارقة ١٩٨٤ (الجزء الثاني) إخراج باتي جينكينز والمتوقع نزوله في يونيو ٢٠٢٠. يا رب يعجبكم الفيلم. — Amr Waked (@amrwaked) November 16, 2019

Waked is best known to international audiences and in Hollywood for his role in the 2005 film “Syriana,” for which in 2006 he won a “Special Award for Arabs in International Cinema” at the Cairo International Film Festival.

He joined Hollywood stars Matt Damon, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, and Gwyneth Paltrow in the 2011 film, “Contagion” and co-starred in the British film “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen” with Emily Blunt, Ewan McGregor and Kristin Scott Thomas and also co-starred in “Lucy” alongside Morgan Freeman and Scarlett Johansson.

Lebanon banned the showing of the first “Wonder Woman” film that Israeli lead actress Gal Gadot starred in after activists in the country campaigned against its release.

Controversy surrounded the Israeli actress who previously served in the Israel Defense Forces before pursuing a career in acting.