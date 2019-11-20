You are here

Lil Wayne, Tyga to hit the stage at Diriyah Season concert

Arab News

  • Lil Wayne has sold more than 120 million records worldwide
  • He will hit the stage along with fellow rapper Tyga and record producer Future
DUBAI: On Nov. 30, US rap star Lil Wayne will take to the stage at the Diriyah Circuit, along with fellow rapper Tyga and record producer Future.

Lil Wayne has sold more than 120 million records worldwide, including more than 15 million albums and 37 million digital tracks in the US, and he will bring some of that flavor to Saudi Arabia, where he is sure to perform tracks from his mixtapes and albums.

Meanwhile, Tyga will entertain the crowd with his hits “About You” and “Taste,” before Future takes to the stage with his mega-hits “Jumpman” and “Low Life.”

The Diriyah Music Festival is a series of concerts running alongside the sporting events of the Diriyah Season.

News that Imagine Dragons will kick off the festival by performing after day one of the Diriyah E-Prix on Nov. 22 was welcomed by music fans in Saudi Arabia. They will be supported by DJ Alan Walker and British dance band Clean Bandit.

On Nov. 23, Latin American music giant Maluma and regional sensation, Lebanese Canadian R&B/pop singer Massari, will follow day two of the Formula E racing.

Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud, Chairman of the General Sports Authority, said: “The Diriyah Music Festival is a key part of bringing people together for Diriyah Season and it promises to be the biggest celebration of music in the Kingdom’s history.”

The Diriyah Season is a month-long celebration of sport, kicking off with Formula E, followed by the world heavyweight title clash between world champion Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua in the “Clash On The Dunes”, The Diriyah Tennis Cup and the elite Diriyah Equestrian Festival.

As well as the Diriyah Music Festival, the season features cultural festivities, food and retail experiences, and the stunning ‘Diriyah Oasis’, a giant entertainment and art hub with fun for all the family.

LOS ANGELES: The cast of “Frozen II” recently sat down with Arab News to reveal why audiences are in for a wild ride in the latest Disney flick, set to be released across the region in the coming days.

The film tells the story of Princess Anna and her sister, Elsa the Snow Queen, who has the power of freezing anything with her hands and accidentally sets off a long winter that is destroying their kingdom.

In this sequel to the smash hit that gave us the earworm “Let It Go,” American actress Kristen Bell – who voices the character of Anna – will go on yet another adventure.

“This movie is more like the first time you leave home and you don’t have the comfort of your own home anymore. The girls are seemingly happy in Arendelle and we’re there for about 10 minutes and then Elsa starts hearing a voice. We go on this epic dangerous adventure,” she told Arab News. 

 

 

Actress Idina Menzel, who voices Anna’s sister, Elsa, added: “I feel like the relationships are just even deeper and richer. The things that they’re thinking about and struggling with have evolved because it’s been six years.

“They are all on this journey of self-discovery. They’re all going through this growth,” actor Josh Gad, who voices the lovable snowman Olaf, said.  

For actor Sterling Brown, who voices the new character Lieutenant Destin Mattias, “Frozen II” is not only set to be a blockbuster, the movie could also help to change stereotypes about people of all races. “Since childhood, you’ve been watching these movies and they’ve been shaping… your imagination and so I’m really proud too that there is a person of color of prominence that’s been introduced into this world,” he said.

For actress Evan Rachel Wood (Queen Iduna), taking part in this movie was a dream come true.

“To be part of a phenomenon like this… is just overwhelming. It’s really mind-blowing,” she said.

“Frozen II” promises the return of the characters the audience loved the first time around, along with new friends, new songs and a new, “more mature” plotline, according to Bell. 

