Saudi Aramco IPO subscriptions reach SR73bn in first 5 days

Institutional subscriptions in the first five days reached SR58.39 billion.
Updated 22 November 2019
Arab News

  • Institutional subscriptions in the first five days reached SR58.39 billion
  • Retail subscriptions during this period totalled SR14.59 billion
RIYADH: Institutional tranche and retail subscriptions to Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering have reached almost SR73 billion in less than a week, Samba Capital Vice-Chairman Rania Nashar said on Thursday.

“Retail and Institutional subscription levels for the first five days of the offering have reached an unprecedented scale, demonstrating the confidence of investors in Saudi Aramco, and we anticipate further increases in subscription levels during the remainder of the offering period,” she said.

Institutional subscriptions amounted to SR58.4 billion and 1.8 billion total subscribed shares. Retail subscriptions were worth SR14.6 billion, representing 1.8 million subscribers and 465 million total subscribed shares.




Samba Capital Vice-Chairman Rania Nashar

Earlier, it was announced that the Kingdom will sell 3 billion shares in Aramco during its stock market launch — representing about 1.5 percent of the total — at a valuation between SR30 ($8) and SR32 a share. This gives the business a total valuation of between $1.6 and $1.7 trillion, making it the most valuable company in history.

Investment professionals welcomed the valuation, which was below than the highest estimates of Aramco’s worth, as a “compromise” between the Kingdom and the financial world.

Setting a price range and the number of shares to be sold starts a “book-building” process during which Aramco and its advisers will consult potential investors and await bids from institutions and private investors to help decide at what price the shares will be sold. The final pricing decision will be announced on Dec. 5, with trading expected to start on the Tadawul shortly after.

BEIJING: Saudi Arabia has the potential to develop “super cities” in the Kingdom, but must pay careful attention to the economic fundamentals behind such projects, according to global strategist and author Parag Khanna.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing, Khanna told Arab News: “When you are building a city from scratch, you have to be certain of the plan. What is the economic master plan? How self-sustaining will the city be? What will people living there do for a living?”

The Kingdom is planning the mega-city NEOM on the northwest coast, as well as several other developments, under the Vision 2030 strategy to transform the economy.

Khanna, author of the recent book “Connectography,” said that research by consultants McKinsey found that the minimum size for a “super city” was 4 million inhabitants. In Saudi Arabia, only Riyadh had surpassed that figure in a single conurbation.

“The way to make up the difference is to create “smart” cities that will increase connectivity and living standards,” Khanna said. He held up Dubai as an example of a city that was making major progress in the drive to ”smart status,” adding “for the first time in a long time, other Arab cities are looking at another Arab city as a model of the kind of city they would like to live in, rather than a city outside the Arab world.”

Khanna said that he did not know enough about plans for NEOM and other Saudi projects to know whether they would be successful in reaching “super city” status. “I’d have to kick the tires,” he said, pointing to developments along the Red Sea coast like the King Abdullah Economic City and the regeneration of Riyadh as other potentially successful urban projects. 

Super cities are conurbations that drive economic growth and improvement in living standards. “Urbanization has been the single greatest factor in improving the human condition,” Khanna said.

The Arab world and South America have historically been urban dominated, but the drive to city building recently has gathered pace in China and India.

