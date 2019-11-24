You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi giants Al-Hilal clinch record-equalling Asian title

Saudi giants Al-Hilal clinch record-equalling Asian title

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal beat Urawa Red Diamonds 2-0 on Sunday and 3-0 on aggregate to claim a record-equaling third Asian club title in the AFC Champions League. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Saudi giants Al-Hilal clinch record-equalling Asian title

  • Al-Hilal beat Urawa Red Diamonds 2-0 on Sunday and 3-0 on aggregate to claim a record-equaling third Asian club title in the AFC Champions League
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

SAITAMA, Japan: Salem Al-Dawsari and Bafetimbi Gomis were the heroes as Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal beat Urawa Red Diamonds 2-0 on Sunday and 3-0 on aggregate to claim a record-equaling third Asian club title in the AFC Champions League.
Al-Dawsari scored with 16 minutes left and top-scorer Gomis grabbed his 11th of the competition in injury time as the Saudi giants ended a 19-year wait for their third continental trophy, joining South Korea’s Pohang Steelers as the only three-time Asian champions.
Al-Hilal, beaten by Japan’s Urawa in the 2017 final, also became the competition’s first West Asian winners since Qatar’s Al-Sadd in 2011, torpedoing a run of victories by clubs from Japan, South Korea, China and Australia.
Al-Hilal had the better of the opening half as they looked to build on their 1-0 win in the first leg, when Andre Carrillo scored the only goal.
Both goalkeepers were forced into action early on, but it was Urawa’s Takahiro Sekine who had the best chance of the half when his point-blank volley was scrambled away by Hilal custodian Abdullah Al-Mayoof.
After the break tournament top-scorer Gomis, with 10 goals en route to the final, drew a reaction save from Shuzaku Nishikawa when he connected with a menacing cross at the near post.
Gomis found Nishikawa in his path once again when he chested down Sebastian Giovinco’s cross and side-footed his volley straight at the Urawa goalkeeper.
However, they were ominous signs for the hosts and Al-Hilal finally prised open the Urawa defense with a sweeping move on 74 minutes.
Man-of-the-match Giovinco provided the final ball for Salem who gratefully prodded home the winner after a sequence of passes that caught out the backpedaling Urawa defenders.
Gomis came within inches of connecting with a diving header in the dying moments, but the towering forward was not to be denied later as he smashed in Al-Hilal’s second in the third minute of injury time.
The Saudi giants have endured a continental trophy drought since 2000 when they won the tournament for the second time, the first being in 1991 when it was called the Asian Club Championship.
They came close in 2014 and 2017 when they reached the final, only to be beaten by Western Sydney Wanderers and Urawa respectively.

Topics: football Al-Hilal

Related

Sport
Al-Hilal players to arrive in Tokyo on Sunday for AFC Champions League final second leg
Sport
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince organizes flights to carry Al-Hilal fans to Japan for Champions League final

Philippines apologizes over SEA Games mess

Updated 24 November 2019
AFP

Philippines apologizes over SEA Games mess

  • Athletes have begun flying into Manila ahead of Saturday’s opening
  • East Timor’s football team was driven to the wrong hotel, complicating their arrival and training schedules
Updated 24 November 2019
AFP

MANILA: Southeast Asian Games host the Philippines apologized on Sunday after some arriving athletes were left stranded for hours at the airport or were driven to the wrong hotel, a logistical snafu that drew criticism just days before competition starts.
Athletes have begun flying into Manila ahead of Saturday’s opening, but for Cambodia and East Timor’s football squads the arrival was not what they were expecting.
“We had to wait maybe like eight, nine hours to get our hotel,” Coach Felix Dalmas of Cambodia told a press conference Sunday, adding that they had also waited hours for the shuttle service.
East Timor’s team was driven to the wrong hotel, complicating their arrival and training schedules.
“All nations deserve respect and what happened yesterday was not so beautiful,” East Timor’s coach Fabiano Flora told reporters.
The Philippines SEA Games organizing committee offered an explanation of the hiccups, putting blame on a last-minute change in travel plans and the afternoon check-in time of the hotel.
“We sincerely apologize to our athlete guests ... for the inconvenience caused to them by the confusion,” the committee said in a statement. “We ... vow to do better.”
The games, the first hosted by the Philippines since 2005, are expected to draw thousands of athletes, journalists and dignitaries over their nearly two-week run.
Smooth functioning logistics will be key to the success of the 56 sports spread across dozens of venues in and around Manila.
The hotel and pick up problems came as organizers were already under fire over a nearly $1-million cauldron that will hold the games’ flame.
Critics said the money it cost to build the 50-meter (160 feet) cauldron at the main stadium in Clark, north of Manila, would have been better spent helping the nation’s children and poor.

Topics: SEA Games Philippines ASEAN

Related

Sport
Olympics still a distant dream for Philippines SEA Games medallists
Sport
SEA Games: Malaysia aims for new record gold medals harvest

Latest updates

High octane Formula E entertainment woos crowd off the track
Saudi giants Al-Hilal clinch record-equalling Asian title
Suspect charged in 39 Vietnamese deaths in UK container
Order Benjamin Netanyahu to step aside after indictment, watchdog asks Israel’s top court
Libyan force imposes ‘no-fly zone’ amid fight for Tripoli

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.