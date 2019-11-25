UAE startups see investments soar by a third in 2019

SHARJAH: UAE Startups have seen a nearly 33 percent increase in investment in 2019 compared to 2018, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival heard on Monday.

Sheraa Najla Al-Midfa, CEO at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center, said UAE startups had seen $50 million investment in 2019 so far, compared to $37.7 million in 2018.

The startups also generated in excess of 43 percent more revenue in 2019, compared to 2018 – that’s $35 million raised in 2019, up from $24.4 million in 2018, Al-Midfa added.

The more than 100 startups have been supported by the UAE’s government organization Sheraa.

“The investments have come from private venture capitals, angel and corporate investors,” Sheraa’s Senior Research Associate Youssouf Kamal told Arab News.

Located at the American University of Sharjah and University of Sharjah, Sheraa was established in January 2016 with an aim to support entrepreneurs and help them grow their businesses.