UAE startups see investments soar by a third in 2019

The event, being held in Sharjah sees UAE startups gather annually. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 25 November 2019
Farah Heiba

  • The startups saw investments increase by more than $15 million
  • The more than 100 startups have been supported by the UAE’s government organization Sheraa
SHARJAH: UAE Startups have seen a nearly 33 percent increase in investment in 2019 compared to 2018, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival heard on Monday.

Sheraa Najla Al-Midfa, CEO at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center, said UAE startups had seen $50 million investment in 2019 so far, compared to $37.7 million in 2018.

The startups also generated in excess of 43 percent more revenue in 2019, compared to 2018 – that’s $35 million raised in 2019, up from $24.4 million in 2018, Al-Midfa added.

The more than 100 startups have been supported by the UAE’s government organization Sheraa.

“The investments have come from private venture capitals, angel and corporate investors,” Sheraa’s Senior Research Associate Youssouf Kamal told Arab News.

Located at the American University of Sharjah and University of Sharjah, Sheraa was established in January 2016 with an aim to support entrepreneurs and help them grow their businesses.

Aramco IPO retail subscription at $5.8 billion, says lead manager Samba Capital

Arab News

  • The retail element of the sale so far amounts to a total of 2.6 million subscribers and 680 million shares
  • Last day of subscription for the retail tranche of the share sale is Nov. 28
RIYADH: Retail subscription for Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) reached 21.77 billion Saudi riyals ($5.8 billion) on Monday, according to a statement released by lead manager Samba Capital.

The retail element of the sale so far amounts to a total of 2.6 million subscribers and 680 million shares, the capital and investment management company said.

The breakdown of the source of subscribers was led by Internet Banking (38.26%) followed by branches (35.14%), automated teller machines (24.76%) and phone banking (1.85%).

The last day of subscription for the retail tranche of the share sale is Nov. 28, it said. Aramco launched the IPO on Nov. 3.

Ms. Rania Nashar, the deputy chairman of Samba Capital, said that the process of subscribing to the company's shares had been received positively and the good participation rates had been supported by the confidence of citizens and individual investors in the value proposition of Saudi Aramco.

The oil giant said it plans to sell 1.5% of the company, or about 3 billion shares, at an indicative price range of 30 riyals to 32 riyals, valuing the IPO at as much as 96 billion riyals ($25.6 billion) and giving the company a potential market value of between $1.6 trillion and $1.7 trillion.

 

