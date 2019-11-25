You are here

Egypt’s central bank governor appointed for second term -state media

Egypt’s central bank governor Tarek Amer has been appointed to a second four-year term. (File: Reuters)
Reuters

  • Amer was appointed in 2015 when Egypt was in a currency crisis
CAIRO: Egypt’s central bank governor Tarek Amer has been appointed to a second four-year term, state media reported on Monday.
State-run newspaper Al Ahram cited an unnamed deputy central bank governor as confirming Amer’s reappointment. Akhbar Elyom, another state-run paper, also confirmed the news, citing unnamed banking sources.
Amer, whose term ends this week, was appointed in 2015 when Egypt was in a currency crisis. He helped oversee a three-year, IMF-backed reform program which included a sharp devaluation of the pound currency, the introduction of a value-added tax and the elimination of subsidies on most fuel prices.

Topics: Egypt Central Bank

UAE startups see investments soar by a third in 2019

Updated 25 November 2019
Farah Heiba

UAE startups see investments soar by a third in 2019

  • The startups saw investments increase by more than $15 million
  • The more than 100 startups have been supported by the UAE’s government organization Sheraa
Updated 25 November 2019
Farah Heiba

SHARJAH: UAE Startups have seen a nearly 33 percent increase in investment in 2019 compared to 2018, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival heard on Monday.

Sheraa Najla Al-Midfa, CEO at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center, said UAE startups had seen $50 million investment in 2019 so far, compared to $37.7 million in 2018.

The startups also generated in excess of 43 percent more revenue in 2019, compared to 2018 – that’s $35 million raised in 2019, up from $24.4 million in 2018, Al-Midfa added.

The more than 100 startups have been supported by the UAE’s government organization Sheraa.

“The investments have come from private venture capitals, angel and corporate investors,” Sheraa’s Senior Research Associate Youssouf Kamal told Arab News.

Located at the American University of Sharjah and University of Sharjah, Sheraa was established in January 2016 with an aim to support entrepreneurs and help them grow their businesses.

Topics: UAE startups business economy

