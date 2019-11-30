Facebook issues first correction notice at Singapore’s request

You are here

The Facebook correction notice was embedded at the bottom of the original post without any alterations to the text. (Reuters)
SINGAPORE: Facebook said on Saturday it had issued a correction notice on a user’s post at the request of the Singapore government, but urged for a measured approach to the implementation of a new “fake news” law to protect freedom of speech.

“Facebook is legally required to tell you that the Singapore government says this post has false information,” the notice, which could be seen by some users in Singapore, said.

The correction notice was embedded at the bottom of the original post without any alterations to the text, but it could not be seen by other users inside and outside the country.

The Singapore government said on Friday it had instructed Facebook to publish a correction notice on a Nov. 23 post.

“As required by Singapore law, Facebook applied a label to these posts, which were determined by the Singapore Government to contain false information,” a spokesperson for Facebook said in an emailed statement.

“As it is early days of the law coming into effect, we hope the Singapore Government’s assurances that it will not impact free expression will lead to a measured and transparent approach to implementation.”

Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon says Al Arabiya 'AP of the Middle East'

LONDON: Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon has described Saudi owned Al Arabiya as the Associated Press of the Middle East.

Bannon, the former executive chairman of the controversial news website Breitbart, made the comments on his new podcast “War Room: Impeachment.”

Bannon was discussing an exclusive story by Al Arabiya about congresswoman Ilhan Omar. The report said Kuwaiti-born Canadian businessman Alan Bender gave testimony to a Florida federal court accusing Omar of taking bribes from Qatar in exchange for leaking sensitive information that was passed to Iran.

Omar has denied the allegations made in a hearing last month in a lawsuit against the Qatari emir’s brother, Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al-Thani, who is accused of ordering his American bodyguard to murder two people.

The podcast’s presenters discussed the case with Bannon asking “is she (Omar) a Qatari asset?

Co-presenter Raheem Kassam said the story was broken by Al Arabiya, which Bannon quickly said was one of the “best news services in Middle East.”

“The AP of the Middle East,” he added, in reference to the American news wire service.

The War Room: Impeachment podcast was launched last month in response to an impeachment drive against Donald Trump.

