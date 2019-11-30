You are here

  • Home
  • Moody’s affirms DEWA and DP World ratings, but revises outlook for Dubai-owned firms

Moody’s affirms DEWA and DP World ratings, but revises outlook for Dubai-owned firms

DEWA’s credit position has continuously improved since 2011 on a supportive tariff structure and disciplined capital spending. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Moody’s affirms DEWA and DP World ratings, but revises outlook for Dubai-owned firms

  • The negative outlook on DEWA and DP World reflects the ratings agency’s expectation of a drawn-out slowdown in the non-oil sectors of the UAE economy
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Ratings firm has Moody’s has affirmed the Baa1 ratings of state-owned firms Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and DP World but revised their outlook to negative from stable.

“The rating action reflects the credit linkages between [the companies] and the government of Dubai. Moody’s expects a growing risk of structurally slower real GDP growth for the emirate of Dubai and deteriorating fiscal strength of the government amid increasing debt levels,” Moody’s commented in its separate ratings action on the Dubai firms.

The negative outlook on DEWA and DP World reflects the ratings agency’s expectation of a drawn-out slowdown in the non-oil sectors of the UAE economy, which Dubai is heavily reliant on for its revenue stream.

 “Together with a limited pipeline of new revenue-raising measures and a counter-cyclical fiscal policy stance, increase the risk that the government’s debt burden will continue to rise,” it noted.

“Given DEWA’s sole operational exposure to Dubai and its full ownership by the government of Dubai, Moody’s considers that DEWA’s credit profile is tied to the economic and fiscal developments of the emirate.”

Moody’s also explained that considering DP World’s material operational concentration in Dubai and the high government ownership, the global port operator’s credit profile was tied to the economic and fiscal developments of the emirate.

The Dubai government indirectly holds 80.45 percent of DP World through Port and Free Zone World FZE, a subsidiary of investment company Dubai World.

DP World’s reported gross debt has increased to $11.6 billion as of June 30, from $7.7 billion as of 31 December 2017.

DEWA’s credit position meanwhile has continuously improved since 2011 as a supportive tariff structure and disciplined capital spending have yielded strong free cash flow generation.

“DEWA enjoys a dominant market position in Dubai’s power and water sectors, and a strong asset base with a 30.5% reserve margin in 2018,” Moody’s said.

The ratings agency expects DEWA’s liquidity to remain very strong over the next 12 to 18 months. Its Dh10.8 billion cash hoard as of mid-year would further be complemented by an expected Dh9.9 billion cash generation from operations over the next 12 months, Moody’s said.

“A stabilization of DEWA’s rating outlook would require an improvement in Dubai’s economic environment and a stabilization of the emirate’s debt burden. DEWA’s ratings could be downgraded in case of a deterioration in Dubai’s economic environment and debt burden,” the ratings agency said.

For DP World, Moody’s said an upgrade of the company was currently unlikely given the negative outlook.

“A stabilization of DP World’s rating outlook would require an improvement in Dubai’s economic environment and a stabilization of the emirate’s debt burden,” it said.

“Furthermore, the rating could be weakened if DP World exceeds its net leverage guidance or undertakes higher-risk development projects or perceived risker M&A activity,” Moody’s said in its closing comment.

Topics: economy ratings Moody’s DP World DEWA Dubai UAE

Related

Business & Economy
DEWA announces winning tender for world’s largest solar project
Business & Economy
DP World markets new dollar sukuk, taps existing bond

China factory activity expands in November after 6-month losing streak

Updated 30 November 2019
AFP

China factory activity expands in November after 6-month losing streak

  • PMI reading comes as Beijing and Washington edge toward a partial deal to a trade war that has dragged on for nearly 20 months
  • Beijing has implemented a number of measures to stimulate the economy
Updated 30 November 2019
AFP

BEIJING: China’s November factory activity rebounded for the first time in seven months, data showed Saturday, despite the looming threat of fresh US tariffs within weeks if Beijing and Washington fail to sign a partial trade deal.
The closely watched Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a key gauge of activity in the country’s factories, rose to 50.2 in November, up from 49.3 last month, the National Bureau of Statistics said.
The reading is slightly above the 50-point mark that separates growth and contraction every month.
A sub-index of new export orders climbed to a 7-month high at 48.8, but was still in contraction as demand wanes for China’s exports abroad.
Ting Lu, chief China economist at investment bank Nomura, says “the blip” of a rise in the official manufacturing PMI doesn’t signify a recovery in the economy.
“The jump of manufacturing PMI from 49.2 in Feb to 50.5 in March this year made the whole market very excited about a strong recovery, but it turned out to be an illusion,” said Lu.
“This time is no different.”
The reading comes as Beijing and Washington edge toward a partial deal to a trade war that has dragged on for nearly 20 months.
Top US and Chinese negotiators held phone talks on Tuesday and agreed to keep in touch over “remaining issues” for a “phase one” trade deal between the two countries, Chinese state media said.
The two sides have slapped tariffs on nearly half a trillion dollars’ worth of goods in two-way trade, and US President Donald Trump is threatening fresh tariffs in mid-December if there was no mini-deal.
Beijing has also implemented a number of measures to stimulate the economy, which expanded at its slowest pace in nearly three decades in the third quarter.
People’s Bank of China trimmed the interest rate it charges on funding to commercial lenders last week, to boost lending to credit-starved parts of the economy.

Topics: economy China

Related

Business & Economy
China’s GDP growth grinds to near 30-year low as tariffs hit production
Business & Economy
China’s GDP growth seen slowing to 6.2% in second quarter

Latest updates

Moody’s affirms DEWA and DP World ratings, but revises outlook for Dubai-owned firms
Supercars go under the hammer in RM Sotheby’s auction in Abu Dhabi
Threats, arrests, targeted killings silence Iraqi dissidents
China factory activity expands in November after 6-month losing streak
Facebook issues first correction notice at Singapore’s request

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.