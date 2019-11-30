You are here

Outgoing Saudi cultural attaché in Washington honored

Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar honors Dr. Mohammed Al-Essa, the outgoing Cultural Attache in Washington. (SPA)
Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the US, honored the outgoing cultural attaché at the Saudi Embassy in Washington, D.C. at a ceremony on Friday.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Essa served the Kingdom in this position for 12 years.

He thanked Princess Reema for taking this initiative. According to him, such initiatives show the Kingdom’s leaderships approach toward citizens and national cadres.

Al-Essa is one of those Saudi officials who witnessed a surge in the number of Saudi students in the US following the introduction of the King Abdullah Scholarship Program.

 

 

 

Topics: Princess Reema bint Bandar

Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, secretary-general of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition

Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi has been serving as the acting secretary-general of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) since January 2019 succeeding Lt. Gen Abdelelah bin Otham Al-Saleh.

Al-Moghedi holds a pivotal role in the IMCTC. His responsibility includes ensuring the IMCTC objectives are achieved within its institutional framework and through its initiatives to counter-terrorism at every level. State members and international organizations cooperate and collaborate in the drafting and implementation of these initiatives with the IMCTC.

Before joining the Islamic military coalition, Al-Moghedi served in the Royal Saudi Land Forces at various positions. He received many medals, including King Faisal Medal of Third Order, by a royal decree in Sep. 2018, for his role in serving the armed forces in operations Decisive Storm and Restoring Hope in Yemen. 

Moreover, Al-Moghedi was head of the Intelligence Directorate and Saudi Land Forces Security.

In February 2018, he chaired the joint Saudi-Emirati mediation team between the Yemeni government and the Southern Yemeni Movement. 

Recently, Al-Moghedi met in Riyadh with a delegation of US military students affiliated with Virginia Military Institute, West Point and The Citadel.

During the meeting, he welcomed the strategic partnership binding the IMCTC with the US and lauded the continuing coordination efforts to combat terror and extremist thought.

The students were accompanied by senior officials from the National Council for US-Arab Relations, led by the council’s CEO John D. Anthony.

Topics: Who's Who Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC)

