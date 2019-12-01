You are here

Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua tour Diriyah stadium ahead of Saudi clash

Organizers constructed the Diriyah Arena in less than a month to stage one of the biggest sporting events to take place in the Middle East. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua on Sunday toured the 15,000 seat stadium that will be the scene for their world heavyweight title clash in Saudi Arabia.
The “Clash on the Dunes” will take place in the UNESCO heritage site Diriyah on the edge of Riyadh.
Organizers constructed the arena in less than a month to stage one of the biggest sporting events to take place in the Middle East.
The Mexican-American fighter Ruiz, who will be  laying his WBO, IBF, WBA and IBO belts on the line described the venue as “amazing”
“It’s amazing to be fighting over here, it’s going to be really historic and I’m planning to make history over here,” he said as he looked around the arena. “It’s a lot different. When I first got here none of this was here so it’s unbelievable.”
The stadium was built from almost 300 tons of steel to cover an area of 10,000 square meters. It was built to host the thousands of fans flying in from dozens of countries to see the fight.
Britain’s Joshua, who lost the belts to Ruiz at their first match in New York earlier this year, said it was going to be an “incredible night.”
“I’m thrilled so many of my fans are going to be there, particularly from the UK,” he said. “It’ll definitely be a night people will tell their grandchildren they were at, one of those iconic evenings of boxing. Everyone from Saudi has been brilliant to work with.”
Diriyah is the venue for a series of international sports events in the space of a month. Last weekend, it hosted the Formula E, and later this month the Diriyah Tennis Cup and Diriyah Equestrian Festival will take place in the historic setting.

Topics: Diriyah Saudi Arabia Clash on the Dunes

British fans buy half the tickets to Diriyah boxing match

Updated 02 December 2019
Arab News

British fans buy half the tickets to Diriyah boxing match

  • Some have booked round trips from as far afield as Fiji, traveling 30,000 kilometers to attend the event
Updated 02 December 2019
Arab News

RIYADH: Thousands of British fans have swept the box office for the historic Diriyah fight, where British boxer Anthony Joshua will meet Mexican-American opponent Andy Ruiz Jr. on Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The match is sponsored by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The organizing committee’s figures showed that half of the tickets to the anticipated match have been purchased by fans from the UK, with seats going to fans from 65 different countries in total.

Some have booked round trips from as far afield as Fiji, traveling 30,000 kilometers to attend the event.

Joshua, the favorite, said he was looking forward to beating Ruiz Jr., and winning back the belts of the World Boxing Association, the World Boxing Organization, and the World Boxing Federation he lost to his opponent in New York earlier this year.

Speaking about the diversity of ticket sales, Frank Smith, CEO of Matchroom Boxing, said: “The matches in which Anthony Joshua participated achieved record sales around the world, whether in London or New York. Joshua is a world-renowned star, and I believe he will fight an exciting match against his opponent, who is also popular among fans from around the world.”

 He added: “This upcoming match is one of the biggest boxing fights in the world. Therefore, there is a global interest that is growing at a very rapid pace. There is no doubt that the spectacular crowd that brings together boxing fans from the UK, US and Saudi Arabia will provide a great atmosphere during the evening of the fight, and we look forward to expanding this audience to include more countries.”

 The fight is part of the month-long Diriyah Season, which features a variety of major sporting events, including Formula E races, held a few days ago, the Diriyah Tennis Cup, in which eight of the world’s best male tennis players participated, and the Diriyah Equestrian Festival, in which an elite group of riders compete to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

 The organizing committee of the fight highlighted that tickets can be bought from the Diriyah Season website (www.diriyahseason.sa) and tourist visas are available to tourists from outside the Kingdom through the website visitsaudi.com.

Topics: Diriyah Anthony Joshua boxing Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Andy Ruiz Jr.

